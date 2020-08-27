|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:14 | 27.08.2020
Jill McLeod Named Anchorage Office Head
International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that it has named Corporate Partner Jill McLeod as head of the Firm’s Anchorage office effective August 24, 2020.
Ms. McLeod has more than 20 years of U.S. and international legal experience, including extensive work in oil and gas, mining, telecommunications, transportation, commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, contracts, procurement and supply chain, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, environmental, employment and property law. Prior to joining Dorsey she was in-house counsel for ConocoPhillips (Anchorage, Alaska), one of the world’s largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies, where she provided expert legal support and advice to the company’s North Slope asset groups, analyzed and evaluated legal issues relating to onshore/offshore oil and gas authorizations, leasing, permitting, drilling, exploration, development and production and collaborated with executive management and industry leaders on strategic planning issues impacting the company and the oil and gas industry. Before joining ConocoPhillips, Jill served as in-house counsel for United Companies, Inc., an Alaskan Native-owned corporation, and its subsidiaries, which provided electrical and telecommunications services to communities in rural Alaska.
“I would like to thank Mike for serving as the Office Head and I am pleased to welcome Jill as the new Head of our Anchorage office,” noted Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “She is an exceptional attorney who understands the Dorsey culture and our mission of providing the highest quality service to all of our clients. I am confident that Jill will provide the leadership we need going forward.”
