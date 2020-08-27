23:14 | 27.08.2020

Jill McLeod Named Anchorage Office Head

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that it has named Corporate Partner Jill McLeod as head of the Firm’s Anchorage office effective August 24, 2020.

Ms. McLeod succeeds Mike Mills as Office Head. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as Office Head, but look forward to focusing on my role on the Firm’s Policy Committee,” noted Mr. Mills. “It has been an honor leading such a talented group of attorneys and staff in Anchorage. I’m excited about where we are headed and I know Jill will do a great job in this role.” Ms. McLeod has more than 20 years of U.S. and international legal experience, including extensive work in oil and gas, mining, telecommunications, transportation, commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, contracts, procurement and supply chain, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, environmental, employment and property law. Prior to joining Dorsey she was in-house counsel for ConocoPhillips (Anchorage, Alaska), one of the world’s largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies, where she provided expert legal support and advice to the company’s North Slope asset groups, analyzed and evaluated legal issues relating to onshore/offshore oil and gas authorizations, leasing, permitting, drilling, exploration, development and production and collaborated with executive management and industry leaders on strategic planning issues impacting the company and the oil and gas industry. Before joining ConocoPhillips, Jill served as in-house counsel for United Companies, Inc., an Alaskan Native-owned corporation, and its subsidiaries, which provided electrical and telecommunications services to communities in rural Alaska. “I would like to thank Mike for serving as the Office Head and I am pleased to welcome Jill as the new Head of our Anchorage office,” noted Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “She is an exceptional attorney who understands the Dorsey culture and our mission of providing the highest quality service to all of our clients. I am confident that Jill will provide the leadership we need going forward.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients’ legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world’s most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005737/en/