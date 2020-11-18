17:00 | 18.11.2020

Johnson Financial Group to Donate $300,000 to Help Feed Wisconsin Families

Johnson Financial Group announced today that it will partner with Feeding America, Second Harvest and Feed My People to feed families across several Wisconsin communities over the holidays. Johnson Financial Group’s gift coincides with the company’s 50th anniversary. Johnson Financial Group will donate $300,000 to support hunger relief efforts this holiday season. This includes $50,000 donations in six of Johnson Financial Group’s key regions in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary. “Who would have imagined we would be facing a pandemic this year,” said Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “Our communities need help now and these organizations will help us make sure that even the most vulnerable will have something during the holidays. We are honored to provide support and thankful for a 50-year tradition that has put our community first.” “More families than ever need this support and we are grateful to Johnson Financial Group for stepping up at this difficult time,” said Patti Habeck, president and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “This gift is particularly timely given the challenges our local communities are experiencing due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Together, we expect to provide nearly a million meals to Wisconsin families in need with this support.” “As a result of the pandemic, more families than ever before are wondering where their next meal will come from. We are incredibly grateful to the Johnson Financial Group for this gift,” said Michelle Orge, president & CEO, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. “The food we are able to share as a result of their generosity provides a little certainty during an uncertain time.” “This donation will help ensure that people in the communities of Washburn, Barron, and Sawyer counties will have access to the food they need due to COVID 19,” said Nancy Renkes, Executive Director of Feed My People. “As we continue to see an increase in individuals needing food assistance, this donation helps ensure Feed My People Food Bank can meet that need.”

About Johnson Financial Group

Johnson Financial Group is a privately owned financial services company offering banking, wealth and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, Johnson Bank, Johnson Wealth, and Johnson Insurance Services. For 50 years, we have put our clients first by serving as a trusted advisor, with engaged family ownership, strong values and committed associates. Firmly rooted in our community, ensuring it is a better place by volunteering and providing support where needed. For more information visit www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005817/en/