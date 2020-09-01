18:40 | 01.09.2020

Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of International Energy Forum, confirmed for Keynote Address

Pratima Rangarajan, CEO of OGCI Climate Investments, will deliver a Keynote AddressMinisters from Singapore and Canada to speak at prestigious Gastech Virtual SummitIndustry leaders speaking include Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and Member of the Executive Committee at Shell and Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO of Baker HughesSummit, opening in less than one week, set to deliver the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the natural gas industryLONDON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum, will deliver a Keynote Address at the Gastech Virtual Summit. The world’s convening event for the Gas, LNG and Energy industry will take place digitally from 7 – 11 September. Joseph McMonigle officially assumed his position on 1 July 2020 as the fifth Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF), the largest international organisation of energy ministers and based in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He has over 20 years of experience working on energy issues in the public and private sectors, and will deliver his address, “The Imperative of Producer-Consumer Collaboration to Expedite Market Recovery and Secure Long-Term Volumes of Natural Gas” on Tuesday, 8 September. Mr. McMonigle is well known as an energy policy expert, geopolitical strategist, and leading analyst of energy markets. Covering all six continents and accounting for around 90% of global supply and demand for oil and gas, the IEF is unique in that it comprises not only consuming and producing countries of the IEA and OPEC, but also Transit States and major players outside of their memberships, including Argentina, China, India, Mexico, Russia and South Africa. Pratima Rangarajan, CEO of OGCI Climate Investments, will deliver a Keynote Address, “Vision for energy 2020 and beyond…Addressing the climate challenge.”The address will highlight the need for a collective response to climate change, to lead the transformation and meet the challenge head-on. She will speak on the industry’s history of innovation and resilience and how it will form the basis for our future vision.The Gastech Virtual Summit Strategic Conference [https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/_ZBECr8jwU83GXh425Bj?domain=email.dmgenergyevents-news.com] comprising of the Ministerial & Global Business Leaders Sessions, C-Suite Dialogues and Gastech Tech Talks will deliver advanced insights into the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the Gas, LNG and Energy industry, providing delegates with fast track information on how best to align business models for the post-pandemic landscape. Nick Ornstien, Vice President Energy for dmg events, said: “We are looking forward to the Gastech Virtual Summit taking place next week, with those leading the energy transition speaking on strategies and innovation that will shape the future of our industry. With the rapid pace of change in our industry it is important to remain connected, and ensure we address the challenges and opportunities collectively for a post COVID-19 energy landscape.”Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and Member of the Executive Committee at Shell, will be interviewed by Steve Sedgwick, Anchor for CNBC Squawkbox in an exclusive Interview. Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO, Baker Hughes is confirmed to deliver a Keynote Address. Other industry leaders confirmed to speak in the virtual conference are Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Honourable Minister for Natural Resources, Canada; Peter Clarke, Senior Vice President, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas Company; Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President Gas, Total; Assistant Secretary Francis Fannon, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources, United States Department of State; Shawn Tupper, Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Canada; Eugene Kaspersky, CEO, Kaspersky; Prabhat Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Petronet LNG; Thomas Siebel, Author & Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, C3.ai [http://c3.ai/]; Keisuke Sadamori, Director, Energy Markets and Security, International Energy Agency; Sanjiv Lamba, Executive Vice President, APAC, Linde; Thorbjoern Fors, Executive Vice President, Industrial Applications, Siemens Energy; Hiroki Sato, Managing Executive Officer & Chief Global Partnership Officer, JERA Inc.; Jun Nishizawa, Executive Vice President, Group CEO, Natural Gas Group, Mitsubishi Corporation and Jane Liao, CEO, Natural Gas Business, CPC Corporation, Taiwan. The Summit will feature 200+ industry leaders who will outline and share strategies and visions for confronting the new and changed energy markets. Attendees will have access to exclusive critical insights from Ministers, policy makers, business leaders, disrupters and innovators. Issues impacting the future of the industry; energy security of supply; affordability and sustainability; the prospects for demand and investment recovery; and changes to supply in a post COVID-19 world, being top of the agenda. Sponsors include ExxonMobil, Sempra LNG, Lloyd’s Register and Shearman & Stirling. The topics which the Gastech Virtual Summit will cover include the role of natural gas in the energy transition; the criticality of IoT and data security in the future of the energy industry; the impact of deregulation on markets and investment; opportunities and challenges to the energy sector posed by Industry 4.0; hydrogen’s ability to deliver on decarbonisation commitments and what impact environmental activism will have on the emerging growth opportunities for the industry.Alongside the strategic conference, the Summit will also showcase the very latest and peer-reviewed research on new technologies and business strategies to help companies thrive in challenging times and exclusive keynote addresses from globally renowned leaders in the technology space. The technical conference sessions will feature certified content delivered by industry leaders on recovery, the new post-pandemic energy landscape and how the industry can capitalise and build on reduced emissions for a sustainable and secure long-term energy future. The Gastech Virtual Summit 2020 is being held in place of the Gastech exhibition and conference, scheduled to take place in Singapore, in September. dmg events and the Gastech Governing Body, in consultation with Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board collectively took the decision to postpone that event, to 13 – 16 September 2021, due to concerns around the global pandemic, accessibility and the wellbeing of speakers, delegates, exhibitors and visitors.About GastechFor almost 50 years, Gastech has been at the heart of the Gas, LNG and Energy conversation. As the world starts to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19, the Gastech Virtual Summit will engage with, and address, the key issues and most promising opportunities for the Gas, LNG and Energy industries in the 4th industrial age.Taking place from 7-11 September 2020, Gastech Virtual Summit will provide leadership and direction as the Gas, LNG and Energy industries seek to strike a balance between business priorities and their licence to operate, in a post COVID-19 world. With an emphasis on technology innovation; supply and demand dynamics; evolving partnerships; people and talent and governance and influence, the Summit will set the agenda for the global Gas, LNG and Energy industries for decades to come.For more information please visit www.gastechevent.com [http://www.gastechevent.com/]. Gastech Virtual Summit 2020 CONTACT: For media enquiries, please contact: Laura Tavernor, Head ofMarketing, lauratavernor@dmgevents.com, +44 (0)203 615 5916 Web site: https://www.gastechevent.com/