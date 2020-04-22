22:43 | 22.04.2020

Just in Time for Earth Day, Peoples Gas Named Environmental Champion

TECO Peoples Gas, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, leads the country’s energy utilities in environmental stewardship, according to a customer survey conducted by Cogent Reports, a division of Escalent. Peoples Gas has been designated an “Environmental Champion” for the sixth year in a row based on high scores in the Environmental Dedication index of Cogent’s annual Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement residential study. Among the factors most important to customers are a utility’s efforts to use environmentally friendly energy, promote energy savings and support environmental causes. “We are pleased that Floridians appreciate the resiliency and sustainability that natural gas offers them as they fuel their homes and businesses,” said T.J. Szelistowski, president of Peoples Gas. “On Earth Day and every day, we’re committed to helping our customers use energy wisely and encourage them to follow our lead in preserving and protecting our state’s unique environment.” Peoples Gas offers a wide array of cash-back incentives to encourage residential and commercial customers to reduce their energy demand by installing energy-efficient natural gas appliances in their homes and businesses. With its new residential online energy audit at peoplesgas.com/onlineaudit, Peoples Gas customers can identify simple ways to save energy around their homes from the convenience of the device of their choice. And through its 10-year commitment to replace legacy pipelines with new, modern materials, Peoples Gas has reduced greenhouse gas and methane emissions across its natural gas delivery system. Last year, Peoples Gas received the highest overall score in the nation for the fifth year in a row in the 2019 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study. The Cogent Reports study provides a comprehensive view into utilities’ relationships with their residential customers. Peoples Gas also has been repeatedly designated a Customer Champion and one of the easiest utilities to do business with by the same group. Escalent is a human behavior and analytics firm that conducts the Cogent Syndicated studies. More than 62,000 residential utility customers responded to the survey.

Peoples Gas System, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serves more than 400,000 customers across Florida. Peoples Gas is a subsidiary of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

