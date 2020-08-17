|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:42 | 17.08.2020
Kaman Announces $57 Million Joint Programmable Fuze Order
Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that it received an order under Option 15 of its Joint Programmable Fuze (“JPF”) contract with the U.S. Air Force (“USAF”). This order has an expected value of approximately $57.3 million for the procurement of JPFs for 25 foreign militaries.
“We have successfully completed our negotiations for Options 15 and 16 of our JPF contract with the U.S. Government. This order under Option 15 will add $57.3 million to backlog with deliveries expected to begin in 2021. The JPF continues to provide high levels of reliability and mission flexibility all while supporting a broad range of aircraft and munitions technologies. Over the last few years we have worked hard to increase our production capacity while maintaining our high level of quality and look forward to continuing to support U.S. Government requirements, while pursuing additional foreign opportunities,” stated Richard Barnhart, President, Kaman Aerospace Group.
Kaman has been the sole provider of the JPF to the USAF since 2002. In addition to the USAF, Kaman provides the JPF to forty other nations. The JPF allows the settings of a weapon to be programmed on wing in flight and is qualified for use on a number of weapons including general purpose bombs, and guided bombs that use JDAM or Paveway kits, on U.S. aircraft such as F-15, F-16, F-22, F-35, A-10, B-1, B-2, B-52 and the MQ-9 UAV as well as on international aircraft such as Mirage 3 and Gripen. Kaman produces the JPF at facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Middletown, Connecticut.
