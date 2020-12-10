|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:00 | 10.12.2020
KB Home Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has been named to Newsweek®’s 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.
“We’re honored to be named by Newsweek as one of America’s most responsible companies in recognition of our long-standing commitment to sustainability, and specifically, our industry-leading environmental initiatives, dedication to social responsibility and strong corporate governance standards,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be the only national homebuilder to make this distinguished list. This distinction is a testament to the hard work of KB Home’s employees, who strive to advance our vision to be the most customer-obsessed homebuilder in the world.”
America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected from an initial pool of over 2,000 companies and based on publicly available key performance indicators from annual reports, corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey of more than 7,500 U.S. residents. KB Home received its ranking due in part to its robust commitment to further environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives and standards.
For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.
