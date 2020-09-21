20:19 | 21.09.2020

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Vivint Solar Financing VII, LLC, Series 2020-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes from Vivint Solar Financing VII, LLC, Series 2020-1. The transaction is secured by the equity interests of the managing members in the related Project Companies that in the aggregate, own a portfolio of 22,914 power purchase agreements (“PPA”) and leases, associated with residential solar photovoltaic installations (“PV Systems”). Cash flow related to the portfolio is net of operations and maintenance expenses, administrative and insurance expenses and any distributions to a tax equity investor per the organizational documents for each respective Project Company. The total aggregate discounted solar asset balance (“ADSAB”), consisting of the discounted payments of the leases and power purchase agreements is approximately $337.8 million. The securitization share of the ADSAB is approximately $293.1 million. The portfolio consists of approximately 90.0% PPA agreements and 10.0% lease agreements by ADSAB of Host Customer Solar Assets and approximately 90.8% PPA agreements and 9.2% lease agreements by number. The original tenor of each agreement is 240 months and the weighted average remaining term of the agreements is 221 months. The weighted average FICO of the underlying customers of the photovoltaic systems is 751. Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related PublicationsGeneral Global Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed SecuritiesGlobal Structured Finance Counterparty MethodologyDisclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above. A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here. Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here. Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005780/en/