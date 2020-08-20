|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:47 | 20.08.2020
KBRA Releases ESG Talks Podcast Episode – The Washington Insiders
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new ESG Talks podcast episode, The Washington Insiders.
This episode of ESG Talks features the perspectives of the environmental advocacy community in Washington, D.C. Courtney Taylor, a Partner at Cypress Group who focuses on environmental law and regulation, interviews the Environmental Defense Fund’s Senior Director for Strategic Planning, Elgie Holstein. Courtney and Elgie are both Washington insiders, having worked in the capital for years. Courtney held positions at the Environmental Defense Fund, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Interior, while Elgie served in various roles under President Clinton and worked as a senior adviser for energy during President Obama’s election campaign.
Courtney and Elgie discuss how the pandemic is affecting environmental policy priorities, their strategies for the 2020 election, and how the financial industry can help create a more sustainable world.
Listen to the full episode here.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer