23:47 | 20.08.2020

KBRA Releases ESG Talks Podcast Episode – The Washington Insiders

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new ESG Talks podcast episode, The Washington Insiders. This episode of ESG Talks features the perspectives of the environmental advocacy community in Washington, D.C. Courtney Taylor, a Partner at Cypress Group who focuses on environmental law and regulation, interviews the Environmental Defense Fund’s Senior Director for Strategic Planning, Elgie Holstein. Courtney and Elgie are both Washington insiders, having worked in the capital for years. Courtney held positions at the Environmental Defense Fund, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Interior, while Elgie served in various roles under President Clinton and worked as a senior adviser for energy during President Obama’s election campaign. Courtney and Elgie discuss how the pandemic is affecting environmental policy priorities, their strategies for the 2020 election, and how the financial industry can help create a more sustainable world. Listen to the full episode here.

About ESG Talks

ESG Talks is a KBRA Podcast series focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG). This podcast will highlight various ESG hot topics and will include commentary from prominent voices within the ESG community. As we continue to expand globally, KBRA Podcasts is a go-to source for intimate briefings directly from our knowledgeable team members and guests.

