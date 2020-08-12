|
Kemper Donates $200,000 to UnidosUS COVID-19 Fund
Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that it will donate $200,000 to UnidosUS’s Esperanza/Hope Fund to address widespread healthcare and economic challenges caused by COVID-19 in the Latino community.
“The coronavirus pandemic has hit Latinos—a key market for Kemper—particularly hard, worsening the disparities in access to healthcare and creating greater economic hardship,” said Kemper President and CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. “It’s incumbent upon all of us to help struggling communities at a time when the pandemic is causing enormous challenges in everyday life. We’re proud to support the important work Unidos is doing for Latinos in America and to advance their mission.”
UnidosUS is devoted to building a stronger America by creating opportunities for Latinos and serves as the largest Latino nonprofit advocacy organization in the country. Formerly known as National Council of La Raza, UnidosUS partners with a national network of nearly 300 affiliates to assist Latinos in the areas of civic engagement, civil rights and immigration, education, workforce and the economy, health, and housing.
Latinos are overrepresented in “essential” occupations where they are at risk of COVID-19. The majority of Latino workers cannot work from home and are either losing their jobs or working in jobs that expose them daily to health threats. UnidosUS’s Esperanza/Hope Fund seeks to mitigate both immediate and long-term outcomes of the pandemic.
In April, Kemper announced a $1 million commitment to assist communities that are suffering a disproportionate economic and well-being impact from the pandemic. The initial phases of that effort included corporate donations to Feeding America, Direct Relief and the National Urban League, supporting efforts to help keep America’s families fed, protect health workers and fight systemic injustice and the impact of the pandemic.
