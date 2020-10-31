22:05 | 20.08.2020

Keysight Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2020 ended July 31, 2020.

“Keysight delivered stronger-than-expected third quarter results as we ramped production capacity back to nearly 100% by quarter-end. Our execution and financial performance demonstrated the exceptional resilience of our business for the second quarter in a row, even with continued macro challenges. The Keysight team rapidly adapted to a new operating environment, while delivering on our commitments to customers, partners, and shareholders,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Despite near-term uncertainty, we expect to achieve year-over-year revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter.”Third Quarter Financial Summary

Orders were $1,067 million, compared with $1,110 million last year, a decrease of 4%. GAAP revenue was $1,011 million, compared with $1,087 million last year. Non-GAAP revenue decreased 7 percent on a core basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with businesses acquired or divested within the last twelve months. GAAP net income was $176 million, or $0.93 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $159 million, or $0.83 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $226 million, or $1.19 per share, compared with $239 million, or $1.25 per share in the third quarter of 2019. As of July 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,697 million.

Reporting Segments

Communications Solutions Group (CSG) CSG reported third quarter revenue of $760 million, down 4 percent, due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. From a demand perspective, investment continued in next-generation technologies such as 5G, with growth in 5G network rollouts and commercial launches, as well as 400G-related data center investment. Demand remained strong in the U.S. for aerospace defense and government solutions. Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) EISG reported revenue of $251 million in the third quarter, down 15 percent, due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. Weakness in general electronics and automotive markets was slightly offset by continued investment in advanced semiconductor process node technologies.

Outlook

Keysight’s fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,170 million to $1,190 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 are expected to be in the range of $1.42 to $1.48, which exclude items that pertain to future events and are not currently estimable with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided. Further information is discussed in the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the expected results and are based on certain key assumptions of Keysight’s management and on currently available information. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations or assumptions will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Keysight undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information and future guidance on the company’s goals, priorities, revenues, demand, financial condition, earnings, impacts of US export control regulations, the expected growth of the markets the company sells into, operations, operating earnings, and tax rates that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Keysight’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, government mandated shutdowns, disruption in the supply chain causing delays in our ability to manufacture or deliver products and solutions to customers, the impact of social distancing requirements, slowdown in customer purchasing, order cancelations, and labor shortages caused by pandemic conditions such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; customer purchasing decisions and timing; the risk that we are not able to realize the savings or benefits expected from integration or restructuring activities; increased trade tension and tightening of export control regulations. The words “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks above, other risks that Keysight faces include those detailed in Keysight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2019 and Keysight’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2020.

Segment Data

Segment data reflects the results of our reportable segments under our management reporting system. Segment revenue excludes the impact of fair value adjustments to acquisition-related deferred revenue balances. Segment data are provided on page 6 of the attached tables.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”), this document also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures based on management’s view of performance, including: Non-GAAP Core Revenue Non-GAAP Net Income Non-GAAP Net Income per share Income per share is based on weighted average diluted share count. See the attached supplemental schedules for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months ended July 31, 2020. Following the reconciliations is a discussion of the items adjusted from our non-GAAP financial measures and the company’s reasons for including or excluding certain categories of income or expenses from our non-GAAP results.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS(In millions, except per share amounts)(Unaudited)PRELIMINARY Three months ended



July 31,



Percent2020



2019



Inc/(Dec) Orders

$ 1,067 $ 1,110 (4)%

Net revenue

$ 1,011 $ 1,087 (7)%

Costs and expenses:



Cost of products and services

405 444 (9)%

Research and development

169 168 1%

Selling, general and administrative

259 281 (8)%

Other operating expense (income), net

(4) (3) 29%

Total costs and expenses

829 890 (7)%

Income from operations

182 197 (8)%

Interest income

1 7 (85)%

Interest expense

(20) (20) (3)%

Other income (expense), net

22 15 37%

Income before taxes

185 199 (7)%

Provision for income taxes

9 40 (78)%

Net Income

$ 176 $ 159 11%

Net income per share:Basic

$ 0.94 $ 0.85

Diluted

$ 0.93 $ 0.83

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:Basic

187 188

Diluted

190 191

Page 1KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS(In millions, except per share amounts)(Unaudited)PRELIMINARY Nine months ended



July 31,



Percent2020



2019



Inc/(Dec) Orders

$ 3,297 $ 3,247 2%

Net revenue

$ 3,001 $ 3,183 (6)%

Costs and expenses:



Cost of products and services

1,224 1,314 (7)%

Research and development

522 512 2%

Selling, general and administrative

810 869 (7)%

Other operating expense (income), net

(42) (15) 169%

Total costs and expenses

2,514 2,680 (6)%

Income from operations

487 503 (3)%

Interest income

11 17 (36)%

Interest expense

(59) (60) (3)%

Other income (expense), net

56 52 7%

Income before taxes

495 512 (3)%

Provision for income taxes

85 86 (2)%

Net Income

$ 410 $ 426 (4)%

Net income per share:Basic

$ 2.19 $ 2.27

Diluted

$ 2.16 $ 2.23

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:Basic

187 188

Diluted

190 191

Page 2KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET(In millions, except par value and share amounts)(Unaudited)PRELIMINARY July 31,



October 31,2020



2019 ASSETS Current assets:Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,697 $ 1,598

Accounts receivable, net

572 668

Inventory

778 705

Other current assets

234 244

Total current assets

3,281 3,215

Property, plant and equipment, net

584 576

Operating lease right-of-use assets

187 –

Goodwill

1,510 1,209

Other intangible assets, net

419 490

Long-term investments

62 46

Long-term deferred tax assets

746 755

Other assets

375 332

Total assets

$ 7,164 $ 6,623

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities:Accounts payable

$ 193 $ 253

Employee compensation and benefits

230 278

Deferred revenue

389 334

Income and other taxes payable

40 55

Operating lease liabilities

43 –

Other accrued liabilities

88 83

Total current liabilities

983 1,003

Long-term debt

1,789 1,788

Retirement and post-retirement benefits

352 357

Long-term deferred revenue

173 176

Long-term operating lease liabilities

155 –

Other long-term liabilities

358 295

Total liabilities

3,810 3,619

Stockholders’ Equity:Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100 million sharesauthorized; none issued and outstanding

– –

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 1 billion sharesauthorized; 196 million shares at July 31, 2020,and 194 million shares at October 31, 2019, issued

2 2

Treasury stock at cost; 8.5 million shares at July 31, 2020 and6.5 million shares at October 31, 2019

(537) (342)

Additional paid-in-capital

2,090 2,013

Retained earnings

2,319 1,909

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(520) (578)

Total stockholders’ equity

3,354 3,004

Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,164 $ 6,623

Page 3KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS(In millions)(Unaudited)PRELIMINARY Nine months endedJuly 31,2020



2019 Cash flows from operating activities:Net income

$ 410 $ 426

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:Depreciation

76 72

Amortization

163 157

Share-based compensation

72 66

Deferred tax expense

7 14

Excess and obsolete inventory-related charges

21 20

Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment

(32) –

Other non-cash expense (income), net

(10) (5)

Changes in assets and liabilities:Accounts receivable

108 25

Inventory

(91) (78)

Accounts payable

(60) 10

Employee compensation and benefits

(57) (55)

Deferred revenue

39 103

Income taxes payable

8 (11)

Retirement and post-retirement benefits

(9) (33)

Other assets and liabilities

33 24

Net cash provided by operating activities(a)

678 735

Cash flows from investing activities:Investments in property, plant and equipment

(87) (90)

Insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment

32 –

Acquisition of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired

(324) (90)

Proceeds from sale of investments

– 7

Other investing activities

– 4

Net cash used in investing activities

(379) (169)

Cash flows from financing activities:Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans

57 65

Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(52) (26)

Repayment of debt

(7) –

Treasury stock repurchases

(196) (130)

Net cash used in financing activities

(198) (91)

Effect of exchange rate movements

2 4

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

103 479

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,600 917

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,703 $ 1,396

(a) Cash payments included in operating activities:Income tax payments, net

$ (66) $ (78)

Interest payment on senior notes

$ (38) $ (38)

Page 4KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP CORE REVENUE(In millions)(Unaudited)PRELIMINARY Year-over-year compareQ3’20Q3’19Percent Inc/(Dec)GAAP Revenue

$ 1,011 $ 1,087 (7)%

Amortization of acquisition-related balances

– 1

Non-GAAP Revenue

$ 1,011 $ 1,088 (7)%

Adjustments:



Revenue from acquisitions or divestitures included in segment results

(7) –

Currency impacts

3 –

Non-GAAP Core Revenue

$ 1,007 $ 1,088 (7)%

Non-GAAP core revenue excludes impact of currency and revenue from acquisitions or divestitures closed within the last twelve months.Please refer last page for discussion on our non-GAAP financial measures.Page 5KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.SEGMENT RESULTS INFORMATION(In millions, except where noted)(Unaudited)PRELIMINARY Communications Solutions Group(a)YoYQ3’20Q3’19% ChgRevenue

$ 760 $ 793 (4)%

Gross margin, %

65.2% 64.1%

Income from operations

$ 197 $ 192

Operating margin, %

26% 24%

Electronic Industrial Solutions GroupYoYQ3’20Q3’19% ChgRevenue

$ 251 $ 295 (15)%

Gross margin, %

62.4% 61.5%

Income from operations

$ 67 $ 83

Operating margin, %

27% 28%

(a) Restated for the organizational change to manage our Ixia Solutions Group within our Communications Solutions Group, effective Q1’20.Net revenue for Communications Solutions Group excludes the impact of amortization of acquisition-related balances of $1 million for Q3’19. Segment revenue and income from operations are consistent with the respective non-GAAP measures as discussed on last page.Page 6KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATIONS(In millions, except per share amounts)(Unaudited)PRELIMINARYThree months endedJuly 31,2020



2019Net IncomeDiluted EPS



Net IncomeDiluted EPS GAAP Net income

$ 176 $ 0.93 $ 159 $ 0.83

Non-GAAP adjustments:Amortization of acquisition-related balances

54 0.28 56 0.30

Share-based compensation

19 0.09 16 0.08

Acquisition and integration costs

7 0.04 3 0.02

Restructuring and related costs

1 0.01 1 0.01

Others

(9) (0.04) (3) (0.03)

Adjustment for taxes (a)

(22) (0.12) 7 0.04

Non-GAAP Net income

$ 226 $ 1.19 $ 239 $ 1.25

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

190 191

(a) For the three months ended July 31, 2020 and 2019, management uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 12%.Historical amounts are reclassified to conform with current presentation.Please refer last page for discussion on our non-GAAP financial measures.Page 7KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN RECONCILIATION(In millions, except where noted)(Unaudited)PRELIMINARY Three months endedJuly 31,2020



2019 Income from operations, as reported

$ 182 $ 197

Amortization of acquisition-related balances

54 56

Share-based compensation

19 16

Acquisition and integration costs

8 3

Restructuring and related costs

1 1

Others

– 2

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 264 $ 275

GAAP Operating margin, %

18.0% 18.2%

Non-GAAP Operating margin, %

26.1% 25.2%

Please refer last page for discussion on our non-GAAP financial measures. Page 8Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of the business, to make operating decisions and to forecast and plan for future periods. We believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results “through the eyes of management” in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information enhances investors’ understanding of the continuing performance of our business and facilitates comparison of performance to our historical and future periods. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, including industry peer companies, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The discussion below presents information about each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the company’s reasons for including or excluding certain categories of income or expenses from our non-GAAP results. In future periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items. Accordingly, adjustments for these items and other similar items in our non-GAAP presentation should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.

Non-GAAP Revenue includes recognition of acquired deferred revenue that was written down to fair value in purchase accounting. Management believes that excluding fair value purchase accounting adjustments more closely correlates with the ordinary and ongoing course of the acquired company’s operations and facilitates analysis of revenue growth and business trends.

Non-GAAP Core Revenue is non-GAAP revenue (see Non-GAAP Revenue above) excluding the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with businesses acquired and divested within the last twelve months. We exclude the impact of foreign currency changes as currency rates can fluctuate based on factors that are not within our control and can obscure revenue growth trends. As the nature, size and number of acquisitions can vary significantly from period to period and as compared to our peers, we exclude revenue associated with recently acquired businesses to facilitate comparisons of revenue growth and analysis of underlying business trends.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS may include the following types of adjustments:

Acquisition-related Items: We exclude the impact of certain items recorded in connection with business combinations from our non-GAAP financial measures that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts and lack of predictability as to occurrence or timing. These amounts may include non-cash items such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets and amortization of items associated with fair value purchase accounting adjustments, including recognition of acquired deferred revenue (see Non-GAAP Revenue above). We also exclude other acquisition and integration costs associated with business acquisitions that are not normal recurring operating expenses, including amortization of amounts paid to redeem acquires’ unvested stock-based compensation awards, and legal, accounting and due diligence costs. We exclude these charges to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Share-based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures because share-based compensation expense can vary significantly from period to period based on the company’s share price, as well as the timing, size and nature of equity awards granted. Management believes the exclusion of this expense facilitates the ability of investors to compare the company’s operating results with those of other companies, many of which also exclude share-based compensation expense in determining their non-GAAP financial measures.

Northern California wildfire-related impacts and Other Items: We exclude certain other significant income or expense items that may occur occasionally and are not normal, recurring, cash operating, from our non-GAAP financial measures. Such items are evaluated on an individual basis based on both quantitative and qualitative factors and generally represent items that we would not anticipate occurring as part of our normal business on a regular basis. While not all-inclusive, examples of certain other significant items excluded from non-GAAP financial measures would include net unrealized gains on equity investments still held, and significant non recurring events like realized gains or losses associated with our employee benefit plans, costs and recoveries related to unusual disaster like Northern California wildfires, gain on sale of assets and small divestitures, etc.

Restructuring and Related Costs: We exclude incremental expenses associated with restructuring initiatives, usually aimed at material changes in the business or cost structure. Such costs may include employee separation costs, asset impairments, facility-related costs, contract termination fees, and costs to move operations from one location to another. These activities can vary significantly from period to period based on the timing, size and nature of restructuring plans; therefore, we do not consider such costs to be normal, recurring operating expenses. We believe that these costs do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company’s current operating performance or comparisons to our operating performance in other periods.

Estimated Tax Rate: We utilize a consistent methodology for long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate. When projecting this long-term rate, we exclude any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Additionally, we evaluate our current long-term projections, current tax structure and other factors, such as existing tax positions in various jurisdictions and key tax holidays in major jurisdictions where Keysight operates. This tax rate could change in the future for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to significant changes in geographic earnings mix including acquisition activity, or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions where Keysight operates. The above reasons also limit our ability to reasonably estimate the future GAAP tax rate and provide a reconciliation of the expected non-GAAP earnings per share for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 to the GAAP equivalent. Management recognizes these items can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements, including our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded costs are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the company’s profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the company’s performance. Page 9

