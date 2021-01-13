15:30 | 13.01.2021

Kinder Morgan Announces Fourth Quarter ’20 Earnings Webcast

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. What: Kinder Morgan Fourth Quarter ’20 Earnings Results Webcast When: January 20, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-415-228-3894 and entering the passcode 1000138. If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on April 20, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-402-280-1657 and enter passcode 3302.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005108/en/