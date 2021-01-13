|
15:30 | 13.01.2021
Kinder Morgan Announces Fourth Quarter ’20 Earnings Webcast
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
What: Kinder Morgan Fourth Quarter ’20 Earnings Results Webcast
When: January 20, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts
How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-415-228-3894 and entering the passcode 1000138.
If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on April 20, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-402-280-1657 and enter passcode 3302.
