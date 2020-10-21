|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 21.10.2020
Kinder Morgan Announces Results for Third Quarter of 2020; Maintains $0.2625 Per Share Dividend
Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE: KMI) board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share for the third quarter ($1.05 annualized), payable on November 16, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2020. This dividend represents a 5% increase over the third quarter of 2019.
KMI is reporting third quarter net income attributable to KMI of $455 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $506 million in the third quarter of 2019; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,085 million, a 5% decrease from the third quarter of 2019.
“We are now in the seventh month of an unprecedented reduction in energy demand due to the pandemic,” said KMI Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder. “Yet our company continued to produce considerable earnings and robust coverage of this quarter’s dividend.
“We generate substantial cash and we remain committed to funding our capital needs internally, maintaining a healthy balance sheet and returning excess cash to our shareholders through dividend increases and/or share repurchases. Once we have completed our 2021 budget process, the board will determine the fourth quarter 2020 dividend and our dividend policy for 2021,” Kinder concluded.
“We are very proud of how our team has performed during this challenging time. Essential workers in the field have adapted to new practices and procedures designed to keep everyone safe and healthy as we maintain our assets and execute on projects. Thousands of office workers have adapted to new working conditions as we continue to serve our customers and generate new business,” said KMI Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean. “Our continued success is key to providing services that are vital for the country and the world’s economy — and for the quality of life for millions of our fellow citizens.
“We have also maintained our vigilance with respect to capital spending, expenses, and increased operational efficiency. We have reduced our 2020 expenses and sustaining capital expenditures by approximately $175 million combined versus our original budget without sacrificing safety and compliance. That figure is net of more than $12 million that we will spend on personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning protocols, temperature screening, and other measures we adopted to protect our colleagues. And we reduced our expansion capital outlook for 2020 by approximately $680 million, or almost 30%,” continued Kean.
“Finally, and as I noted last quarter, the actions we took over the last several years to strengthen our balance sheet, including reducing our net debt by $10 billion since the third quarter of 2015, have increased our resiliency for these challenging times,” Kean concluded.
“Despite the on-going headwinds facing the energy sector overall, including continued low crude oil and natural gas production and reduced demand for refined products, we generated third quarter earnings per common share of $0.20, compared to earnings per common share of $0.22 in the third quarter of 2019,” said KMI President Kim Dang. “Financial contributions from our Products Pipelines and Terminals business segments were down compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower refined products volumes as a result of the pandemic and the December 2019 sale of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML). This was somewhat offset by lower interest expense versus the same period last year.
“Adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020 were down 5% compared to the third quarter of 2019. At $0.48 per common share, DCF per share was down $0.02 from the third quarter of 2019, reflecting the items above as well as higher cash taxes due to deferrals from the second quarter of 2020. We also achieved $487 million of excess DCF above our declared dividend.
“Our project management team made excellent progress this quarter on the Permian Highway Pipeline project, with the project standing at more than 97% mechanically complete. As previously announced, we expect the project to be in service early in 2021,” said Dang. “We also completed the Elba Liquefaction project, and the facility is fully in-service. Both projects are contracted under long term, reservation-based contracts.”
Market conditions also negatively impacted a number of planned expansion projects such that they are not needed at this time or no longer meet our internal return thresholds. We therefore expect the budgeted $2.4 billion of expansion projects and contributions to joint ventures for 2020 to be lower by approximately $680 million. With this reduction, DCF less expansion capital expenditures is improved by approximately $135 million compared to budget, helping to keep our balance sheet strong.
KMI expects to use internally generated cash flow to fully fund its 2020 dividend payments, as well as all of its 2020 discretionary spending.
As of September 30, 2020, we had over $3.9 billion of borrowing capacity under our $4 billion credit facility and $632 million in cash and cash equivalents. We believe this borrowing capacity, current cash on hand, and our cash from operations are more than adequate to allow us to manage our cash requirements, including maturing debt, through 2021.
Due to the impracticality of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP such as unrealized gains and losses on derivatives marked to market and potential changes in estimates for certain contingent liabilities, KMI does not provide budgeted net income attributable to KMI and net income, the GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures of DCF and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, or budgeted metrics derived therefrom.
Natural gas transport volumes were down 2% compared to the third quarter of 2019, with notable volume declines on Kinder Morgan Louisiana Pipeline (KMLP) and Natural Gas Pipeline of America (NGPL) due to lower LNG demand; Ruby Pipeline, due to competition from deliveries from Canada; and Wyoming Interstate Company (WIC), due to Rockies basin production declines. These declines were partially offset by a full quarter of GCX volumes. Natural gas gathering volumes were down 13% from the third quarter of 2019 across nearly all our systems, most notably on the KinderHawk system.
“Continued low refined product demand and lower crude and condensate volumes during the third quarter reduced contributions from the Products Pipelines segment,” Dang said. “Crude and condensate pipeline volumes were down 17% and total refined product volumes were down 16% compared to the third quarter of 2019. This performance represents an improvement over the second quarter of 2020 as we saw some recovery in this sector.”
“Terminals segment earnings were lower compared to the third quarter of 2019 predominantly driven by the impacts of the December 2019 sale of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) and demand reduction attributable to the pandemic. In our liquids business, which accounts for approximately 80% of the segment, refined product volumes were down 22% compared to the third quarter of 2019, although our predominantly fixed, take-or-pay contracting profile mitigated the negative impact to earnings. Further, storage demand has remained elevated, contributing to historically-high effective utilization across our network of nearly 80 million barrels of storage capacity,” said Dang. “Our bulk business was impacted by weakness in petroleum coke and coal volumes.
“CO2 segment earnings were down slightly due to mark-to-market adjustments on hedge contracts. Excluding this impact, the segment was up slightly versus the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower operating expenditures and higher realized crude prices, mostly offset by lower CO2 and crude volumes. Our realized weighted average crude oil price for the quarter was up 11% at $54.83 per barrel compared to $49.45 per barrel for the third quarter of 2019, largely driven by our Midland/Cushing basis hedges,” said Dang. “Third quarter 2020 combined oil production across all of our fields was down 12% compared to the same period in 2019 on a net to KMI basis and CO2 volumes were down 33%.”
Construction activities are expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020 on KMI’s approximately $260 million expansion project designed to increase the delivery capacity by 1.4 Bcf/d on its Texas intrastate system. This expansion capacity will serve future LNG, industrial, electric generation and local distribution company expansions along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Kinder Morgan received significant customer commitments through a recent open season and is moving forward with its Mier-Monterrey Pipeline system expansion project serving Mexico. The approximately $22 million project involves expanding the system’s existing capacity by 35 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) and is supported by long term take or pay contracts. The project is expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2021.
Elba Liquefaction Company (ELC) completed the commissioning and startup activities on the remaining liquefaction units of the Elba Liquefaction project on August 27, 2020. Now fully in-service, the facility has a total liquefaction capacity of approximately 2.5 million metric tons per year of LNG, equivalent to approximately 350 MMcf/d of natural gas. The nearly $2 billion project is supported by long-term contracts with Shell. ELC, a KMI joint venture with EIG Global Energy Partners as a 49% partner, owns the liquefaction units and other ancillary equipment. Other facilities associated with the project are 100% owned by KMI.
KMLP received a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission certificate order on September 17, 2020, authorizing its approximately $145 million Acadiana expansion project to provide 945,000 Dth/d of capacity to serve Train 6 at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The KMLP project is anticipated to be placed into commercial service as early as the first quarter of 2022.
Construction is complete on NGPL’s Sabine Pass Compression Project, which was placed in service on October 1, 2020. The approximately $68 million project (KMI’s share: approximately $34 million), supported by a long-term take-or-pay contract, adds compression capacity on NGPL’s Louisiana system in order to deliver additional natural gas to the Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility.
Construction is progressing on NGPL’s Gulf Coast Southbound project. The approximately $203 million project (KMI’s share: $101.5 million) will increase southbound capacity on NGPL’s Gulf Coast System by approximately 300,000 dekatherms per day (Dth/d) to serve Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility in San Patricio County, Texas. The project is supported by a long-term take-or-pay contract and is expected to be placed into service the first quarter of 2021.
Construction is complete on NGPL’s approximately $51 million Lockridge to Waha Project (KMI’s share: $25.5 million), which was placed in service on September 18, 2020. The project enables NGPL to deliver up to 500,000 Dth/d to the Waha Hub with an extension of its Amarillo system, and is supported by long-term take-or-pay contracts.
Construction activities continue on the butane-on-demand blending system at KMI’s Galena Park Terminal. The approximately $52 million project includes construction of a 30,000-barrel butane sphere and a new inbound C4 pipeline connection, as well as tank and piping modifications to extend butane blending capabilities to 25 tanks, two ship docks, and six cross-channel pipelines. The project is supported by a long-term agreement with an investment-grade midstream company and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
Construction is substantially complete on an expansion of Kinder Morgan’s market-leading Argo ethanol hub. The project, which spans both the Argo and Chicago Liquids facilities, includes 105,000 barrels of additional ethanol storage capacity and enhancements to the system’s rail loading, rail unloading and barge loading capabilities. The approximately $18 million project improves the system’s inbound and outbound modal balances, adding greater product-clearing efficiencies to this industry-critical pricing and liquidity hub.
Construction is nearing completion on a facility upgrade at the Battleground Oil Specialty Terminal Company LLC (BOSTCO) terminal, a leading fuel oil storage terminal on the Houston Ship Channel. The approximately $20 million project, which is expected to be placed in service in the fourth quarter of 2020, will add piping to allow for segregation of high sulfur and low sulfur fuel oils. KMI owns a 55% interest in and is the operator of BOSTCO.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Our mission is to provide energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses. Our vision is delivering energy to improve lives and create a better world. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.
Revenues
$
3,214
$
9,857
Operating costs, expenses and other
Costs of sales
762
2,487
Operations and maintenance
668
1,912
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
578
1,750
General and administrative
154
456
Taxes, other than income taxes
103
324
Loss (gain) on impairments and divestitures, net
(3
)
(13
)
Other (income) expense, net
1
(1
)
Total operating costs, expenses and other
2,263
6,915
Operating income
951
2,942
Other income (expense)
Earnings from equity investments
173
526
Amortization of excess cost of equity investments
(21
)
(61
)
Interest, net
(447
)
(1,359
)
Other, net
12
35
Income (loss) before income taxes
668
2,083
Income tax expense
(151
)
(471
)
Net income (loss)
517
1,612
Net income attributable to NCI
(11
)
(32
)
$
506
1,580
Class P Shares
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.22
(9
)
%
$
0.69
(132
)
%
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
2,264
—
%
2,263
—
%
Declared dividends per common share
$
0.25
5
%
$
0.75
5
%
$
508
(5
)
%
$
1,572
(10
)
%
Adjusted Earnings per common share (1)
$
0.22
(5
)
%
$
0.69
(10
)
%
Net income (loss) attributable to Kinder Morgan, Inc. (GAAP)
$
506
$
1,580
Total Certain Items
2
(8
)
508
(5)
%
1,572
(10)
%
DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments for DCF (2)
694
2,093
Income tax expense for DCF (1)(2)
164
521
Cash taxes (3)
(12
)
(76
)
Sustaining capital expenditures (3)
(173
)
(477
)
Other items (4)
(41
)
6
$
1,140
(5)
%
$
3,639
(8)
%
Natural Gas Pipelines
$
1,090
(1
)%
$
3,362
(3
)%
Products Pipelines
336
(20
)%
936
(18
)%
Terminals
295
(17
)%
884
(17
)%
CO2
149
3
%
522
(7
)%
1,870
(6
)%
5,704
(8
)%
General and administrative and corporate charges (1)
(157
)
(467
)
JV DD&A and income tax expense (1)(5)
123
368
Net income Attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI and Certain Items) (1)
(2
)
(7
)
1,834
(7
)%
5,598
(8
)%
Interest, net (1)
(452
)
(1,365
)
Cash taxes (3)
(12
)
(76
)
Sustaining capital expenditures (3)
(173
)
(477
)
KML NCI DCF adjustments (6)
(16
)
(47
)
Other items (4)
(41
)
6
$
1,140
(5
)%
$
3,639
(8
)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding for dividends (7)
2,277
2,276
DCF per common share
$
0.50
$
1.60
Declared dividends per common share
$
0.25
$
0.75
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
$
517
(9
)%
$
1,612
(127
)%
Certain Items:
Fair value amortization
(7
)
(22
)
Legal, environmental and taxes other than income tax reserves
11
28
Change in fair value of derivative contracts (1)
(14
)
(22
)
Loss (gain) on impairments and divestitures, net (2)
—
(5
)
Loss on impairment of goodwill (3)
—
—
COVID-19 costs
—
—
Income tax Certain Items
8
15
NCI associated with Certain Items
—
(1
)
Other
4
(1
)
Total Certain Items (4)
2
(8
)
DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments
599
1,811
Income tax expense (5)
143
456
JV DD&A and income tax expense (5)(6)
123
368
Interest, net (5)
452
1,365
Net income attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI (5))
(2
)
(6
)
$
1,834
(7
)%
$
5,598
(8
)%
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
Transport volumes (BBtu/d)
37,028
35,958
Sales volumes (BBtu/d)
2,647
2,435
Gathering volumes (BBtu/d)
3,380
3,335
NGLs (MBbl/d) (1)
33
32
Gasoline (2)
1,066
1,045
Diesel fuel
393
370
Jet fuel
318
305
Total refined product volumes
1,777
1,720
Crude and condensate
639
644
Total delivery volumes (MBbl/d)
2,416
2,364
Liquids leasable capacity (MMBbl)
79.5
79.5
Liquids utilization %
94.4
%
94.4
%
Bulk transload tonnage (MMtons)
14.1
42.0
SACROC oil production
23.24
24.03
Yates oil production
6.77
7.09
Katz and Goldsmith oil production
3.60
3.85
Tall Cotton oil production
2.10
2.36
Total oil production – net (MBbl/d) (3)
35.71
37.33
NGL sales volumes – net (MBbl/d) (3)
10.16
10.21
CO2 sales volumes – net (Bcf/d)
0.58
0.61
Realized weighted average oil price per Bbl
$
49.45
$
49.36
Realized weighted average NGL price per Bbl
$
21.12
$
23.54
Price ($/barrel)
$
56.07
$
52.00
$
53.05
$
50.14
$
43.40
Volume (barrels per day)
30,684
20,300
8,600
5,150
950
NGLs
Price ($/barrel)
$
28.17
$
26.61
Volume (barrels per day)
6,315
2,474
Midland-to-Cushing Basis Spread
Price ($/barrel)
$
0.14
$
0.40
Volume (barrels per day)
31,100
1,500
(2)
(3)
(4)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
185
Other current assets
3,053
Property, plant and equipment, net
36,419
Investments
7,759
Goodwill
21,451
Deferred charges and other assets
5,290
$
74,157
Short-term debt
$
2,377
Preferred interest in general partner of KMP
100
Other current liabilities
2,623
Long-term debt
30,883
Debt fair value adjustments
1,032
Other
2,253
Total liabilities
39,268
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
803
Other shareholders’ equity
34,075
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(333
)
KMI equity
33,742
Noncontrolling interests
344
Total shareholders’ equity
34,086
$
74,157
$
33,031
$
2,239
Total Certain Items
(29
)
Net income attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI) (2)
(16
)
DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments
2,494
Income tax expense (3)
627
JV DD&A and income tax expense (3)(4)
487
Interest, net (3)
1,816
$
7,618
4.3
(2)
(3)
(4)
Natural Gas Pipelines (GAAP)
$
1,092
$
3,383
Certain Items
(2
)
(21
)
Natural Gas Pipelines Adjusted Segment EBDA
1,090
3,362
Products Pipelines (GAAP)
325
908
Certain Items
11
28
Products Pipelines Adjusted Segment EBDA
336
936
Terminals (GAAP)
295
884
Certain Items
—
—
Terminals Adjusted Segment EBDA
295
884
CO2 (GAAP)
164
558
Certain Items
(15
)
(36
)
CO2 Adjusted Segment EBDA
149
522
Kinder Morgan Canada (GAAP)
—
(2
)
Certain Items
—
2
Kinder Morgan Canada Adjusted Segment EBDA
—
—
Total Segment EBDA (GAAP)
1,876
5,731
Total Segment EBDA Certain Items
(6
)
(27
)
Total Adjusted Segment EBDA
$
1,870
$
5,704
Depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP)
$
(578
)
$
(1,750
)
Amortization of excess cost of equity investments (GAAP)
(21
)
(61
)
DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments
(599
)
(1,811
)
JV DD&A
(100
)
(297
)
DD&A attributable to KML NCI
5
15
DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments for DCF
$
(694
)
$
(2,093
)
General and administrative (GAAP)
$
(154
)
$
(456
)
Corporate benefit (charges)
(8
)
(22
)
Certain Items
5
11
General and administrative and corporate charges (1)
$
(157
)
$
(467
)
Interest, net (GAAP)
$
(447
)
$
(1,359
)
Certain Items
(5
)
(6
)
Interest, net (1)
$
(452
)
$
(1,365
)
Income tax expense (GAAP)
$
(151
)
$
(471
)
Certain Items
8
15
Income tax expense (1)
(143
)
(456
)
Unconsolidated JV income tax expense (1)
(23
)
(71
)
Income tax expense attributable to KML NCI (1)
2
6
Income tax expense for DCF (1)
$
(164
)
$
(521
)
Net income attributable to KML NCI
$
(9
)
$
(25
)
KML NCI associated with Certain Items
—
(1
)
KML NCI (1)
(9
)
(26
)
DD&A attributable to KML NCI
(5
)
(15
)
Income tax expense attributable to KML NCI (1)
(2
)
(6
)
KML NCI DCF adjustments (1)
$
(16
)
$
(47
)
Net income attributable to NCI (GAAP)
$
(11
)
$
(32
)
Less: KML NCI (1)
(9
)
(26
)
Net income attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI (1))
(2
)
(6
)
NCI associated with Certain Items
—
(1
)
Net income attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI and Certain Items)
$
(2
)
$
(7
)
Unconsolidated JV DD&A
$
(104
)
$
(308
)
Consolidated JV partners’ DD&A
4
11
JV DD&A
(100
)
(297
)
Unconsolidated JV income tax expense (1)
(23
)
(71
)
JV DD&A and income tax expense (1)
$
(123
)
$
(368
)
Unconsolidated JV cash taxes (2)
$
(16
)
$
(50
)
Unconsolidated JV sustaining capital expenditures
$
(35
)
$
(85
)
Consolidated JV partners’ sustaining capital expenditures
2
5
JV sustaining capital expenditures
$
(33
)
$
(80
)
CO2 Segment EBDA (GAAP)
$
164
$
558
Certain Items:
Change in fair value of derivative contracts
(15
)
(36
)
Loss on impairments
—
—
CO2 Segment Certain Items
(15
)
(36
)
Capital expenditures (3)
(91
)
(261
)
CO2 Segment Free Cash Flow (1)
$
58
$
261
(2)
(3)
