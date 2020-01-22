|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 22.01.2020
Kinder Morgan Declares $0.25 Per Share Dividend and Announces Results for Fourth Quarter Of 2019
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2019:
14 percent year-over-year growth in natural gas transport volumes in the fourth quarter, the eighth consecutive quarter to exceed 10 percent growth
$610 million or $0.27 per share of net income available to common stockholders
$1.35 billion or $0.59 per share of distributable cash flow (DCF)
$785 million of excess DCF above declared dividend
Full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA up 1 percent versus 2018 despite Trans Mountain sale
Sale of the U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline and 70 percent interest in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) to Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina)
KMI’s board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.25 per share for the fourth quarter ($1.00 annualized), payable on February 18, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 3, 2020. KMI is reporting fourth quarter net income available to common stockholders of $610 million, compared to $483 million in the fourth quarter of 2018; and DCF of $1,354 million, a 6 percent increase over the fourth quarter of 2018.
“The dividend we announce today represents a 25 percent increase over the fourth quarter 2018 dividend, as we continue to deliver on the dividend growth plan we outlined in mid-2017,” said Richard D. Kinder, Executive Chairman. “I am very bullish on our company’s future. As our performance continues to indicate, the need for our assets and services has a decades-long runway. Our business segments are extremely well-positioned across our various markets.”
“Our company had another strong quarter with earnings from our base business augmented by the two major projects placed in service during the third and fourth quarters of 2019, Gulf Coast Express Pipeline (GCX) and the Elba Liquefaction project,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean. “We also received several approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for important natural gas projects and are executing on high-return expansion projects in each of our business units.
“We maintained our commitment to fiscal discipline by funding growth capital through operating cash flows, as we have been doing since the first quarter of 2016. Demonstrating this commitment is the fact that during the year we reduced our capital expenditures by more than $300 million, which overwhelmed the slight miss on DCF. The sale of our U.S. Cochin asset, along with our 70 percent interest in KML, both at attractive valuations, helped us further strengthen our balance sheet. In fact, our net debt declined by almost $2.2 billion in the quarter and has now declined by more than $9.4 billion since the third quarter of 2015,” concluded Kean.
“Our Natural Gas Pipelines and Product Pipelines segments generated strong commercial and financial performance in the fourth quarter,” said KMI President Kim Dang. “Company-wide we generated fourth quarter earnings per common share of $0.27, compared to $0.21 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted Earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 were up 4 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. At $0.59 per common share, DCF per share was up $0.03 from the fourth quarter of 2018, with $785 million of excess DCF above our declared dividend. In an improvement from our third quarter forecast, DCF ended the year essentially on plan at less than one-half of one percent below plan.
“KMI reported fourth quarter net income available to common stockholders of $610 million, compared to $483 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and DCF of $1,354 million, up from $1,273 million for the comparable period in 2018. The net income and DCF increases were due to greater contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines and Products Pipelines segments, partially offset by lower commodity prices and volumes impacting our CO2 segment. Net income was further impacted by a $1,296 million non-cash gain associated with the KML/Cochin sale as well as $1,014 million in non-cash impairments taken in the fourth quarter of 2019. These included an impairment of our investment in Ruby Pipeline driven by upcoming contract expirations and competing natural gas supplies, as well as of two of our gathering and processing assets in Oklahoma and North Texas driven by reduced drilling activity.
“We also made excellent progress on our Permian Highway Pipeline project, with nearly all of the right-of-way secured along the route and construction activities well underway on the western spread. As previously announced, given the slower than anticipated pace of regulatory approvals, the project is now expected to be in service early in 2021. As with GCX, this project is critical to the development of resources and the reduction of flaring in the Permian Basin,” continued Dang.
KMI’s project backlog at the end of the fourth quarter stood at $3.6 billion, approximately $500 million less than at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the CO2 segment projects (where we have higher return thresholds than our other projects), KMI expects projects in its backlog to generate an average Project EBITDA multiple of approximately 5.7 times.
For the full year of 2019, KMI reported net income available to common stockholders of $2,190 million, compared to $1,481 million in 2018, and DCF of $4,993 million, up 6 percent from $4,730 million in 2018. Net income and DCF for the full year improved year-over-year due to greater contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines segment, lower preferred dividend payments and lower interest expense, partially offset by reduced contributions from the CO2 segment and the Trans Mountain sale. Net income was further impacted by non-cash impairments taken during 2018.
KMI does not provide budgeted net income available to common stockholders and net income, the GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures of DCF and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, or budgeted metrics derived therefrom (such as the portion of net income attributable to an individual capital project, the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Project EBITDA) due to the impracticality of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP such as unrealized gains and losses on derivatives marked to market and potential changes in estimates for certain contingent liabilities.
Natural gas transport volumes were up 14 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, with the largest gains on El Paso Natural Gas (EPNG), TGP and Colorado Interstate Gas (CIG), followed by Kinder Morgan Louisiana Pipeline (KMLP), GCX and the Texas Intrastates. This constitutes the eighth quarter in a row in which volumes exceeded the previous comparable prior year period by 10 percent or more. EPNG benefited from Permian-related activity and colder California weather, TGP from new projects placed in service, CIG from increased DJ production and higher heating demand on the Front Range, KMLP from the Sabine Pass Expansion in-service, GCX from going into service, and the Texas Intrastates from the continued growth in the Texas Gulf Coast market. Natural gas gathering volumes were up 8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to higher volumes on the South Texas, Eagle Ford and Bakken midstream systems. NGL transport volumes were up 23 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, due to higher Cochin volumes.
Natural gas is critical to the American economy, to meeting the world’s evolving energy needs, and to cost-effectively achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions. Independent analysts project that U.S. natural gas demand, including net exports to Mexico and LNG exports — displacing more carbon-intensive fuels — will increase from 2019 levels by nearly 30 percent to more than 120 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) by 2030, which is consistent with KMI’s own internal modeling. Of the natural gas consumed in or exported from the U.S., about 40 percent moves on KMI pipelines. Analysts project that future natural gas infrastructure opportunities through 2030 will be driven by LNG exports (forecast to increase more than three-fold), continued industrial development (forecast to rise by 4 Bcf/d), particularly in the petrochemical industry, net exports to Mexico (forecast to rise by 3 Bcf/d), and greater demand for gas-fired power generation across the country (forecast to increase by 2 Bcf/d).
“During the quarter, the Products Pipelines segment benefited from strong contributions from our Bakken Crude assets, the KM Splitter, and SFPP,” Dang said.
Crude and condensate pipeline volumes and total refined product volumes were flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
“Terminals segment earnings, which were impacted by the December sale of KML, were down this quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Our liquids business, which accounts for nearly 80 percent of the segment total, saw record volumes across our Houston Ship Channel hub with refined products exports averaging 328,000 barrels per day for the quarter,” said Dang.
Contributions from the Terminals segment’s bulk business were down compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 with gains at our petroleum coke handling operations more than offset by weakness in coal export volumes.
“The CO2 segment was negatively impacted versus the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily by lower commodity prices and lower crude volumes. Our weighted average NGL price for the quarter was down $5.34 per barrel, or 19 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018. Our realized weighted average crude oil price for the quarter was down 10 percent at $49.90 per barrel compared to $55.57 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2018, largely driven by our Midland/Cushing basis hedges,” said Dang. “Fourth quarter 2019 combined oil production across all of our fields was down 5 percent compared to the same period in 2018 on a net to KMI basis, with declines experienced at most of our fields. Fourth quarter 2019 net NGL sales volumes of 9.8 thousand barrels per day were up 4 percent compared to the same period in 2018.”
The Elba Liquefaction Company (ELC) is continuing the commissioning and startup of the ten liquefaction units that comprise its portion of the Elba Liquefaction project. Three units were placed in service in 2019, and a fourth unit went in service in January. The remaining six units are scheduled to be placed in service during the first half of 2020. The facility will have a total liquefaction capacity of approximately 2.5 million tonnes per year of LNG, equivalent to approximately 350 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas. The nearly $2 billion project is supported by long term contracts with Shell. ELC, a KMI joint venture with EIG Global Energy Partners as a 49 percent partner, owns the liquefaction units and other ancillary equipment. Other facilities associated with the project are 100 percent owned by KMI.
Construction activities are underway for projects across KMI’s Texas intrastate system, including the Dayton Loop Project that is on schedule to be placed in service in the first quarter of 2020. This project will provide incremental takeaway capacity from the east Texas and Goodrich areas to the Houston Ship Channel, Texas City and Katy market areas. KMI is investing more than $325 million in a collection of projects, including the Dayton Loop Project, designed to increase capacity by approximately 1.7 Bcf/d and improve connectivity across its Texas intrastate system. The additional projects are designed to support the distribution of significant incremental volumes as GCX, PHP and other new Permian Basin takeaway projects deliver into the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico markets.
Construction is complete on a new 150 MMcf/d cryogenic plant in McKenzie County, North Dakota that was placed in service November 1, 2019. Approximately 275 MMcf/d of gathering capacity is also being created through pipeline and compression additions in the area. These projects are part of KMI’s approximately $450 million investment to expand its existing natural gas gathering and processing footprint in the Williston Basin.
On November 21, 2019, FERC issued a certificate authorizing EPNG to construct the South Mainline Expansion Project. Construction on the approximately $140 million project began in early December. The project will increase EPNG’s South Mainline system by approximately 203,000 dekatherms per day (Dth/d) by modifying and expanding portions of the system in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona to meet increased demand for natural gas from Arizona electric utility providers and for affordable, U.S.-produced natural gas exports to Mexico. The project will also provide for incremental delivery capacity into California and is expected to be placed into service in the third quarter of 2020.
Construction is nearly complete on the approximately $56 million Sierrita Gas Pipeline Expansion Project (KMI share: approximately $20 million). This project will increase the pipeline’s capacity by approximately 323,000 Dth/d to 524,000 Dth/d, and consists of a new 15,900 horsepower compressor station in Pima County, Arizona. This project is expected to be placed into service in the second quarter of 2020. KMI is a 35 percent owner and the operator of Sierrita Gas Pipeline.
On October 23, 2019, FERC issued Natural Gas Pipeline of America (NGPL) an environmental assessment for its proposed Gulf Coast southbound expansion project. The approximately $230 million project (KMI’s share: $115 million) will increase southbound capacity on NGPL’s Gulf Coast System by approximately 300,000 Dth/d to serve Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC. The project is supported by a long-term take-or-pay contract and is expected to be placed into service in the first half of 2021 pending regulatory approvals.
Construction is underway on the Sabine Pass Compression Project, which is expected to be placed in service in late 2020. The approximately $68 million project (KMI’s share: approximately $34 million), supported by a long-term take-or-pay contract, will add compression capacity on NGPL’s Louisiana system in order to deliver additional natural gas to the Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility in Cameron Parish.
On October 17, 2019, FERC issued a certificate authorizing NGPL to construct its approximately $52 million Lockridge to Waha Project (KMI’s share: $26 million). The project will enable NGPL to deliver up to 500,000 Dth/d to the Waha Hub with an extension of its Amarillo system, and is supported by long-term take-or-pay contracts. Construction is expected to begin in May 2020, and the extension is expected to be placed in service in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Construction activities have begun for the butane-on-demand blending system for 25 tanks at KMI’s Galena Park Terminal. The approximately $45 million project will include construction of a 30,000-barrel butane sphere and a new inbound C4 pipeline connection, as well as tank and piping modifications to extend butane blending capabilities to 25 tanks, two ship docks, and six cross-channel pipelines. The project is supported by a long-term agreement with an investment grade midstream company and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
KMI has begun construction on an expansion of its market-leading Argo ethanol hub. The project, which spans both the Argo and Chicago Liquids facilities, includes 105,000 barrels of additional ethanol storage capacity and enhancements to the system’s rail loading, rail unloading and barge loading capabilities. The approximately $19 million project will improve the system’s inbound and outbound modal balances, adding greater product-clearing efficiencies to this industry-critical pricing and liquidity hub.
Battleground Oil Specialty Terminal Company LLC (BOSTCO), a leading fuel oil storage terminal on the Houston Ship Channel, has authorized a facility upgrade that will add piping to allow for segregation of high sulfur and low sulfur fuel oils. Detailed engineering and design work is underway on the approximately $22 million project, which is expected to be placed in-service in the fourth quarter of 2020. KMI owns a 55 percent interest in and is the operator of BOSTCO.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Our mission is to provide energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses. Our vision is delivering energy to improve lives and create a better world. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals transload and store liquid commodities including petroleum products, ethanol and chemicals, and bulk products, including petroleum coke, metals and ores. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.
Revenues
$
3,781
$
14,144
Operating costs, expenses and other
Costs of sales
1,199
4,421
Operations and maintenance
640
2,522
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
587
2,297
General and administrative
110
601
Taxes, other than income taxes
86
345
(Gain) loss on divestitures and impairments, net
102
167
Other income, net
(1
)
(3
)
Total operating costs, expenses and other
2,723
10,350
Operating income
1,058
3,794
Other income (expense)
(Loss) earnings from equity investments
179
617
Amortization of excess cost of equity investments
(18
)
(95
)
Interest, net
(461
)
(1,917
)
Other, net
17
107
Income before income taxes
775
2,506
Income tax expense
(273
)
(587
)
Net income
502
1,919
Net income attributable to NCI
(8
)
(310
)
Net income attributable to Kinder Morgan, Inc.
494
1,609
Preferred stock dividends
(11
)
(128
)
$
483
26
%
$
1,481
48
%
Class P Shares
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
0.21
29
%
$
0.66
45
%
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
2,248
1
%
2,216
2
%
Declared dividends per common share
$
0.20
25
%
$
0.80
25
%
$
565
4
%
$
1,982
9
%
Adjusted Earnings per common share (1)
$
0.25
4
%
$
0.89
7
%
Adjusted Earnings is Net income available to common stockholders adjusted for Certain Items, see Table 2. Adjusted Earnings per common share uses Adjusted Earnings and applies the same two-class method used in arriving at basic earnings per common share.
$
483
$
1,481
Total Certain Items
82
501
565
4
%
1,982
9
%
DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments for DCF (2)
696
2,752
Income tax expense for DCF (1)(2)
198
710
Cash taxes (3)
(17
)
(77
)
Sustaining capital expenditures (3)
(181
)
(652
)
Other items (4)
12
15
$
1,273
6
%
$
4,730
6
%
Natural Gas Pipelines
$
1,128
11
%
$
4,205
10
%
Products Pipelines
297
8
%
1,227
3
%
Terminals
304
(5
)%
1,209
(3
)%
CO2
216
(14
)%
907
(22
)%
Kinder Morgan Canada
—
n/a
124
(100
)%
1,945
5
%
7,672
1
%
General and administrative and corporate charges (1)
(97
)
(564
)
KMI’s share of JV DD&A and income tax expense (1)(6)
117
472
Net income attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI and Certain Items) (1)
(3
)
(12
)
1,962
3
%
7,568
1
%
Interest, net (1)
(469
)
(1,891
)
Cash taxes (3)
(17
)
(77
)
Sustaining capital expenditures (3)
(181
)
(652
)
KML NCI DCF adjustments (7)
(23
)
(105
)
Preferred stock dividends
(11
)
(128
)
Other items (4)
12
15
$
1,273
6
%
$
4,730
6
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding for dividends (8)
2,261
2,228
DCF per common share
$
0.56
$
2.12
Declared dividends per common share
$
0.20
$
0.80
Amounts are adjusted for Certain Items. See Tables 4 and 7 for more information.
(2)
Includes KMI’s share of DD&A or income tax expense from JVs, net of DD&A or income tax expense attributable to KML NCI, as applicable.
(3)
Includes KMI’s share of cash taxes or sustaining capital expenditures from JVs, as applicable.
(4)
Includes non-cash pension expense and non-cash compensation associated with our restricted stock program.
(5)
For segment reporting purposes, effective January 1, 2019, certain assets were transferred between our business segments. As a result, three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. The reclassified amounts were not material.
(6)
KMI’s share of unconsolidated JV DD&A and income tax expense, net of consolidating JV partners’ share of DD&A.
(7)
The combined net income, DD&A and income tax expense adjusted for Certain Items, as applicable, attributable to KML NCI. See Table 7.
(8)
Includes restricted stock awards that participate in common share dividends.
$
502
25
%
$
1,919
17
%
Certain Items:
Fair value amortization
(7
)
(34
)
Legal, environmental and taxes other than income tax reserves
10
12
Change in fair market value of derivative contracts (1)
(110
)
80
(Gain) loss on divestitures and impairments, net (2)
109
317
Hurricane damage (recoveries), net
1
(24
)
Income tax Certain Items
91
(58
)
NCI associated with Certain Items
(8
)
240
Other
(4
)
(32
)
Total Certain Items
82
501
DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments
605
2,392
Income tax expense (3)
182
645
KMI’s share of JV DD&A and income tax expense (3)(4)
117
472
Interest, net (3)
469
1,891
Net (income) loss attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI (3))
5
(252
)
$
1,962
3
%
$
7,568
1
%
Gains or losses are reflected in our DCF when realized.
(2)
Three months and year ended December 31, 2019 primarily include: (i) a $1,296 million pre-tax gain on the sale of KML and U.S. Cochin Pipeline and a pre-tax loss of $364 million for asset impairments, related to gathering and processing assets in Oklahoma and northern Texas in our Natural Gas Pipelines business segment and oil and gas producing assets in our CO2 business segment, which are reported within “(Gain) loss on divestitures and impairments, net” on the accompanying Preliminary Consolidated Statement of Income; and (ii) a pre-tax $650 million loss for an impairment of our investment in Ruby Pipeline which is reported within “(Loss) earnings from equity investments” on the accompanying Preliminary Consolidated Statement of Income. (See Table 1.)
(3)
Amounts are adjusted for Certain Items. See Table 7 for more information.
(4)
KMI’s share of unconsolidated JV DD&A and income tax expense, net of consolidating JV partners’ share of DD&A.
Transport volumes (BBtu/d)
34,551
32,821
Sales volumes (BBtu/d)
2,339
2,472
Gas gathering volumes (BBtu/d)
3,256
2,972
NGLs (MBbl/d) (1)
101
114
Gasoline (2)
1,024
1,038
Diesel fuel
376
372
Jet fuel
303
302
Total refined product volumes
1,703
1,712
Crude and condensate (3)
672
631
Total delivery volumes (MBbl/d)
2,375
2,343
Liquids leasable capacity (MMBbl)
88.8
88.8
Liquids utilization %
94.9
%
94.9
%
Bulk transload tonnage (MMtons)
16.5
64.2
SACROC oil production
24.77
24.39
Yates oil production
7.09
7.43
Katz and Goldsmith oil production
4.12
4.59
Tall Cotton oil production
2.65
2.36
Total oil production – net (MBbl/d) (4)
38.63
38.77
NGL sales volumes – net (MBbl/d) (4)
9.38
10.01
CO2 production – net (Bcf/d)
0.60
0.57
Realized weighted average oil price per Bbl
$
55.57
$
57.83
Realized weighted average NGL price per Bbl
$
28.68
$
23.49
$
32.21
Price ($/barrel)
$
56.58
$
54.21
$
54.60
$
52.81
Volume (barrels per day)
29,900
16,100
7,700
4,000
NGLs
Price ($/barrel)
$
31.97
Volume (barrels per day)
4,544
Midland-to-Cushing Basis Spread
Price ($/barrel)
$
0.14
Volume (barrels per day)
31,100
All periods reflect January 1, 2019 transfer of certain assets and include Cochin, Utopia, and Cypress.
(2)
Gasoline volumes include ethanol pipeline volumes.
(3)
All periods reflect January 1, 2019 transfer of certain assets and include KMCC, Camino Real Crude, Double Eagle, Hiland Crude Gathering, and Double H.
(4)
Net of royalties and outside working interests.
(5)
Includes West Texas Intermediate hedges.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,280
Other current assets
2,442
Property, plant and equipment, net
37,897
Investments
7,481
Goodwill
21,965
Deferred charges and other assets
5,801
$
78,866
Short-term debt
$
3,388
Other current liabilities
4,169
Preferred interest in general partner of KMP
100
Long-term debt
33,105
Debt fair value adjustments
731
Other
2,176
Total liabilities
43,669
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
666
Other shareholders’ equity
34,008
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(330
)
KMI equity
33,678
Noncontrolling interests
853
Total shareholders’ equity
34,531
$
78,866
$
33,352
34,151
$
1,919
Total Certain Items
501
Net income attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI) (3)
(252
)
DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments
2,392
Income tax expense (4)
645
KMI’s share of JV DD&A and income tax expense (4)
472
Interest, net (4)
1,891
$
7,568
4.4
4.5
Amounts exclude: (i) the preferred interest in general partner of KMP; (ii) debt fair value adjustments; and (iii) the foreign exchange impact on our Euro denominated debt of $44 million and $76 million as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, as we have entered into swaps to convert that debt to U.S.$. Additionally, the 2018 amount includes 50% of KML preferred equity, which is included in noncontrolling interests, of $215 million.
(2)
In addition to the adjustments described in (1) above, the December 31, 2018 cash component was (i) reduced by $890 million, representing the portion of cash KML distributed to KML restricted voting shareholders on January 3, 2019 as a return of capital and (ii) increased by $91 million, representing the unrecognized gain as of December 31, 2018 on net investment hedges which hedged our exposure to foreign currency risk associated with a substantial portion of our share of the proceeds from the sale of Trans Mountain.
(3)
2019 and 2018 amounts are net of KML NCI of $33 million and $58 million, respectively.
(4)
Amounts are adjusted for Certain Items.
Natural Gas Pipelines (GAAP)
$
1,172
$
3,540
Certain Items
(44
)
665
Natural Gas Pipelines Adjusted Segment EBDA
1,128
4,205
Products Pipelines (GAAP)
297
1,209
Certain Items
—
18
Products Pipelines Adjusted Segment EBDA
297
1,227
Terminals (GAAP)
303
1,175
Certain Items
1
34
Terminals Adjusted Segment EBDA
304
1,209
CO2 (GAAP)
198
759
Certain Items
18
148
CO2 Adjusted Segment EBDA
216
907
Kinder Morgan Canada (GAAP)
(26
)
720
Certain Items
26
(596
)
Kinder Morgan Canada Adjusted Segment EBDA
—
124
Total Segment EBDA (GAAP)
1,944
7,403
Total Segment EBDA Certain Items
1
269
Total Adjusted Segment EBDA
$
1,945
$
7,672
Depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP)
$
(587
)
$
(2,297
)
Amortization of excess cost of equity investments (GAAP)
(18
)
(95
)
DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments
(605
)
(2,392
)
KMI’s share of JV DD&A
(97
)
(390
)
DD&A attributable to KML NCI
6
30
DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments for DCF
$
(696
)
$
(2,752
)
General and administrative (GAAP)
$
(110
)
$
(601
)
Corporate benefit (charges)
7
13
Certain Items
6
24
General and administrative and corporate charges (1)
$
(97
)
$
(564
)
Interest, net (GAAP)
$
(461
)
$
(1,917
)
Certain Items
(8
)
26
Interest, net (1)
$
(469
)
$
(1,891
)
Income tax expense (GAAP)
$
(273
)
$
(587
)
Certain Items
91
(58
)
Income tax expense (1)
(182
)
(645
)
KMI’s share of taxable JV income tax expense (1)
(20
)
(82
)
Income tax expense attributable to KML NCI (1)
4
17
Income tax expense for DCF (1)
$
(198
)
$
(710
)
Net income attributable to KML NCI
$
(6
)
$
(297
)
KML NCI associated with Certain Items
(7
)
239
KML NCI (1)
(13
)
(58
)
DD&A attributable to KML NCI
(6
)
(30
)
Income tax expense attributable to KML NCI (1)
(4
)
(17
)
KML NCI DCF adjustments (1)
$
(23
)
$
(105
)
Net income attributable to NCI (GAAP)
$
(8
)
$
(310
)
Less: KML NCI (1)
(13
)
(58
)
Net (income) loss attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI (1))
5
(252
)
NCI associated with Certain Items
(8
)
240
Net income attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI and Certain Items)
$
(3
)
$
(12
)
KMI’s share of JV DD&A
$
(97
)
$
(390
)
KMI’s share of JV income tax expense (1)
(20
)
(82
)
KMI’s share of JV DD&A and income tax expense (1)
$
(117
)
$
(472
)
KMI’s share of taxable JV cash taxes
$
(18
)
$
(68
)
KMI’s share of JV sustaining capital expenditures
$
(28
)
$
(105
)
CO2 Segment EBDA (GAAP)
$
198
$
759
Certain Items:
Change in fair market value of derivative contracts
(61
)
90
Loss on impairments
79
79
Refund and reserve adjustment of taxes, other than income taxes
—
(21
)
CO2 Segment Certain Items
18
148
Capital expenditures
(87
)
(397
)
CO2 Segment Free Cash Flow (1)(2)
$
129
$
510
Amounts are adjusted for Certain Items.
(2)
Includes sustaining and expansion capital expenditures for our CO2 segment.
