15:30 | 13.01.2021

Kinetic by Windstream Ends 2020 with 60,000 More Broadband Customers and Expanded Gigabit Network

Kinetic by Windstream, a long-trusted community partner for communications services, added a net total of 60,000 new broadband customers in 2020, meeting its goal for expanding the customer base. Kinetic also extended its gigabit services and now reaches 589,000 locations across its footprint. “As we begin 2021 and a nearly $2 billion initiative to continue growing our fiber footprint and gigabit internet service, we want to pause first to say ‘thank you’ to the customers who trusted us in such a crucial time to bring them the service they need to stay connected,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic by Windstream. “Last year presented unique challenges for both our employees and our customers. We are proud of the way our team members rose to meet those opportunities to provide critical service when people needed it most.” While the job of Kinetic has always been to deliver communications services, the mission of connecting families and businesses while supporting communities took on added relevance in 2020. Kinetic launched a partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and donated $100,000 to support for finding a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Additionally, Kinetic led initiatives across the 18-state footprint to meet community needs: Partnered with the Downtown Lexington Management District and Downtown Lexington Partnership to help Kentucky businesses struggling with COVID-19 expenses. Launched Black Business Support Fund to increase the number and stability of black-owned businesses in the service footprint. Retail locations partnered with local community nonprofits to support our neighbors during the holidays. Even during a global pandemic which changed the way most of America worked, learned and socialized, Kinetic met important milestones: Announced creative partnerships to bring fiber internet service to the most rural customers. Enabled more than 50,000 fiber locations in Nebraska. Expanded cable gig service to 70,000 residents of Georgia. Launched a partnership with YouTube TV to bring more options for premier entertainment.

Kinetic Secure was recognized by multiple industry awards. Launched SD-WAN for small business partners and OfficeSuite UC®, the company’s award-winning, cloud-based voice and collaboration solution. Partnered with Raydiant to bring internet-connected digital signage to more businesses. Opened new customer care centers in Harrison, Ark., and Moultrie, Ga. There’s no slowing down in 2021. As we drive fiber deeper into the Kinetic network, we are bringing forward more bandwidth-rich and affordable E-Rate services for eligible K-12 schools and libraries. Customers can also look for new features coming in 2021 to the MyWIN app and customer portal which allow Kinetic users to manage their accounts and pay their bills online. New offerings will make life simpler and more organized for Kinetic customers. Learn more about Kinetic by Windstream at www.windstream.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

