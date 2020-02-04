20:00 | 04.02.2020

Kleinfelder Announces Ashraf Jahangir as Director of Markets

The Kleinfelder Group, Inc., a leading engineering, construction management, design, and environmental professional services firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ashraf Jahangir to the role of Director of Markets. “Kleinfelder’s performance and marketplace activities are perfectly positioned for growth. Ashraf’s promotion to Director of Markets underscores Kleinfelder’s direction and aligns with our strategic plan. His thorough knowledge of our industry will continue to push Kleinfelder to be a world-class firm,” explained Kleinfelder President and Chief Executive Officer Louis Armstrong. Jahangir has been with Kleinfelder since 1994 and has been instrumental in the growth and development of the organization’s private market sector, which is the organization’s largest market sector and consists of oil and gas, power, commercial, and industrial market segments. As Director of Markets, Jahangir will lead the firm’s growth efforts in the private, transportation, and water markets. “Kleinfelder’s private sector business has successfully and profitably grown by focusing on decades-long client relationships and consistently exceeding delivery expectations by our outstanding teams,” shared Jahangir. “It is fun and exciting for me to take that same mantra in my new role as Director of Markets while working with our client and operational teams across the U.S., Canada, and Australia to grow organically, create opportunities for our staff, and attract new talents.” Based in Kleinfelder’s Baltimore, Maryland office, Jahangir earned a Master of Science in geotechnical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. Kleinfelder’s established reputation, diverse client portfolio, and robust pipeline of work, along with a strong and growing leadership team, position the company for even greater successes in the coming decade.

Kleinfelder. Bright People. Right Solutions.

Founded in 1961, Kleinfelder is a leading engineering, construction management, design, and environmental professional services firm. Kleinfelder operates from over 65 office locations in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. Kleinfelder is poised to grow and continue to provide solutions for our diverse client base. Visit Kleinfelder.com or follow us on LinkedIn/Kleinfelder.

