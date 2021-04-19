15:26 | 11.01.2022

Kleinfelder, Azimuth1 Partnership Leverages Machine Learning to Assess Environmental Risk in Property Development and Divestiture

Kleinfelder, an industry leading engineering and environmental professional services firm, and Azimuth1, a team of geospatial, data analytics, and computer science experts, have partnered to deliver an enhanced asset/property management solution – Rapid Site Development|ML, powered by Azimuth1’s machine learning (ML) technology, EnviMetric®. Having provided comprehensive environmental science and engineering services for over 50 years, Kleinfelder is well versed in the environmental risks associated with property selection and feasibility, asset sales, and property divestitures. The firm’s environmental site investigation and remediation services help clients understand the liability and costs associated with a potential investment as well as the corrective measures required to clean up a site. Leveraging Azimuth1’s ability to develop specialty data analysis applications that utilize ML, Kleinfelder’s environmental services can be streamlined and enhanced to save clients time and money. “By implementing modern day analytics and visualization into Kleinfelder’s environmental work, we can advance site investigation, prioritization, and management to increase the quality of site work,” commented Azimuth1 CEO Jason Dalton. Through their exclusive teaming agreement focused on the commercial and independent petroleum retailer markets, Kleinfelder and Azimuth1 have piloted a predictive modeling tool that estimates the extent and magnitude of groundwater contaminant plumes. Through machine learning techniques and a proprietary database of nearly 100,000 contaminated sites from across the US, the technology can rapidly provide accurate results by applying a machine learning approach which requires minimal site-specific data. The model output can then be used to guide site assessment and remediation plans which streamlines environmental site investigation activities, reducing costs associated with well installation, on-going sampling, third party access fees, and permitting. In many cases, these efficiencies can reduce the project lifecycle by two to three years, thereby providing tremendous lifecycle value for a low upfront cost. “Through our partnership with Azimuth1, we can provide site developers with increased confidence that their development project will not result in unforeseen groundwater contamination issues that threaten the overall financial viability of the project,” said Kleinfelder SVP, Strategic Growth Director Jay Clare.

Kleinfelder. Bright People. Right Solutions. Founded in 1961, Kleinfelder is a leading engineering, design, construction management, construction materials inspection and testing, and environmental professional services firm. Kleinfelder employs more than 3,000 professionals and operates from over 100 office locations in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. Poised for growth, Kleinfelder continues to provide high-quality solutions for our diverse client base. Visit Kleinfelder.com or follow us on LinkedIn/Kleinfelder.About Azimuth1.Azimuth1 is a fast-moving team of data analytics and computer science experts on a mission to bring specialty data analysis applications to environmental, public safety, and national security challenges. Our products are used by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and emergency first responders to make better decisions faster. Azimuth1 tools are typically statistical learning methods, geospatial data modeling and GIS, and interactive data visualization on the web leveraging open-source software throughout our process.