|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:26 | 11.01.2022
Kleinfelder, Azimuth1 Partnership Leverages Machine Learning to Assess Environmental Risk in Property Development and Divestiture
Kleinfelder, an industry leading engineering and environmental professional services firm, and Azimuth1, a team of geospatial, data analytics, and computer science experts, have partnered to deliver an enhanced asset/property management solution – Rapid Site Development|ML, powered by Azimuth1’s machine learning (ML) technology, EnviMetric®.
Having provided comprehensive environmental science and engineering services for over 50 years, Kleinfelder is well versed in the environmental risks associated with property selection and feasibility, asset sales, and property divestitures. The firm’s environmental site investigation and remediation services help clients understand the liability and costs associated with a potential investment as well as the corrective measures required to clean up a site.
Leveraging Azimuth1’s ability to develop specialty data analysis applications that utilize ML, Kleinfelder’s environmental services can be streamlined and enhanced to save clients time and money.
“By implementing modern day analytics and visualization into Kleinfelder’s environmental work, we can advance site investigation, prioritization, and management to increase the quality of site work,” commented Azimuth1 CEO Jason Dalton.
Through their exclusive teaming agreement focused on the commercial and independent petroleum retailer markets, Kleinfelder and Azimuth1 have piloted a predictive modeling tool that estimates the extent and magnitude of groundwater contaminant plumes. Through machine learning techniques and a proprietary database of nearly 100,000 contaminated sites from across the US, the technology can rapidly provide accurate results by applying a machine learning approach which requires minimal site-specific data. The model output can then be used to guide site assessment and remediation plans which streamlines environmental site investigation activities, reducing costs associated with well installation, on-going sampling, third party access fees, and permitting. In many cases, these efficiencies can reduce the project lifecycle by two to three years, thereby providing tremendous lifecycle value for a low upfront cost.
“Through our partnership with Azimuth1, we can provide site developers with increased confidence that their development project will not result in unforeseen groundwater contamination issues that threaten the overall financial viability of the project,” said Kleinfelder SVP, Strategic Growth Director Jay Clare.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2022 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer