23:00 | 13.07.2020
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces 2020 Annual Meeting
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) advises that its 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on August 28, 2020. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set to July 24, 2020. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.
The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held at One Elmfield Park, Bromley, BR1 1LU, United Kingdom at 12:00 noon UK time.1
