
23:00 | 19.03.2020
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE:KNOP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on the Partnership’s website www.knotoffshorepartners.com under the “Investor Relations” section or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by emailing the Partnership at:
