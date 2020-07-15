|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 15.07.2020
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Second Quarter 2020 Cash Distribution
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“The Partnership”)
This corresponds to $2.08 per outstanding unit on an annualized basis.
This cash distribution will be paid on August 13, 2020 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on July 30, 2020.
