|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:30 | 23.04.2020
Know How to Devise a Tangible Gold Procurement Strategy to Address Significant Commodity Price Volatilities Post COVID 19 Recovery: Preorder SpendEdge’s Gold Procurement Market Intelligence Report
SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Gold Procurement Market Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the gold market.
The impact of COVID 19 has put a lid on mining activities which have consequently resulted in the supply shortage of this metal. Meanwhile, economic boosts offered by governments across regions that are ravaged by job loss and capital depletion have motivated consumers to invest in gold as an asset. These factors have rendered the demand and supply scenarios extremely dynamic that are increasing the complexities of gold procurement in the current market.
Considering the probabilities of these situations, this market intelligence report has enlisted the top gold procurement strategies, the leading suppliers, sourcing, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and risk-free procurement despite the projections of commodity price volatilities in the gold market.
Predictions of extreme volatilities in the key raw materials and difficulty in conducting mining activities in the present time will result in a hike in suppliers’ OPEX. This will create difficulties in benchmarking and budgeting during gold procurement. Suppliers face pressure to offer products of enhanced quality and options that are customized to consumers’ unique requirements.
Buyers are advised to partner with suppliers who are known to adopt a global delivery model that can aid to reduce the former’s risks in terms of gold procurement. This model is particularly relevant to the current times. In this model, any disaster/emergency at any operating facility of supplier will result in the work being transferred to a different facility, thereby ensuring continuity of the project and reduced risk for buyers.
With the high adoption of lean manufacturing, the smallest of changes in the supply chain activities result in significant losses. For instance, cargo theft, flight delays, and quality control issues lead to significant losses to both the suppliers and buyers in the gold market.
How much should buyers pay to procure in the gold market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?
Who are the gold suppliers and what are their cost structures?
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer