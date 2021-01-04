20:52 | 04.01.2021

Koch Project Solutions to Execute Commercialization Projects for CiDRA Breakthrough Minerals Separation Technology

CiDRA Minerals Processing announced today that it has engaged Koch Project Solutions, LLC (“Koch”) to provide front end engineering and design and project execution management services for the commercial scale-up and global deployment of CiDRA’s novel mineral separation systems. Flotation based separation technology has been utilized in the minerals processing industry for well over 100 years. Over the years there have been incremental improvements to the process, but CiDRA Minerals Processing has developed a breakthrough technology for separating sulphide-based minerals such as copper and gold. This novel technology is capable of processing slurry streams with a wide range of particle sizes from ultra-fine to ultra-coarse. This enables the operators to unlock throughput capacity by increasing the primary grind size of the plant without sacrificing recovery. This significantly improves overall plant economics, reduces specific energy consumption, reduces water consumption, and enables dry stacking of tailings. “The mining industry is aggressively seeking sustainable solutions to recover more copper and gold from their existing mine sites. CiDRA has demonstrated through bench testing with over 15 mine sites and a pilot plant program at a North American mine site that it can positively impact the recovery rates of existing mine sites. CiDRA is in the scale-up phase and we appreciate being able to tap into Koch Project Solutions, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, and their vast experience in guiding the scale-up of novel processing plants. CiDRA’s focus is on accelerating the delivery of this novel mineral processing technology to its large existing mining customer base. Having Koch Project Solutions is the latest addition to our team that already includes our partners Altana AG, a global specialty chemicals company and Mitsubishi a global mineral resources investor. Together we will serve the global mining industry,” said Kevin Didden, CEO of CiDRA. “We are excited to bring Koch resources to bear on the advancement of CiDRA’s breakthrough technology,” said Paul Switzer, President of Koch Project Solutions. CiDRA and Koch Project Solutions have forged a beneficial partnership that will deliver this valuable technology at a meaningful scale. It fits well into the Koch vision to help derive superior societal benefits from existing resources.”

ABOUT CiDRA

CiDRA Minerals Processing is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut and has a long history of delivering process optimization solutions to large industrial markets such as Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Agro Processing and Minerals Processing. CiDRA Minerals Processing provides measurement and control solutions to over 460 mine sites in 46 countries. Learn more on our website: www.cidra.com

About Koch Project Solutions

Koch Project Solutions strives to be the preferred partner for capital project execution. Built on a foundation of safety, Koch Project Solutions partners with project owners to develop customized execution and contracting strategies designed to maximize the return on investment. Koch Project Solutions is a part of Koch Engineered Solutions providing world-class services and technologies broadly across industrial sectors. Superior Outcomes. Consistently Delivered. Learn more at our website: www.kochprojectsolutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005742/en/