14:47 | 23.02.2021
Kohl’s Honored as One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies. The World’s Most Ethical Companies is an annual assessment conducted by the Ethisphere Institute that evaluates five key categories of a company, including its ethics and compliance program, ethical culture, environmental and social impact, corporate governance, and leadership and reputation. Recognized companies are honored for setting the global standards of business integrity and corporate citizenship.
In its third year of recognition, Kohl’s is one of only three honorees in the retail industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.
“Kohl’s is honored to be recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, which is supported by our values-based culture and the way our associates strive to act with honor and integrity each day,” said Steve Thomas, Kohl’s chief risk and compliance officer. “This recognition demonstrates Kohl’s strategic integration of ethics and governance throughout our organization and our ongoing commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance stewardship.”
“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies like Kohl’s lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere’s chief executive officer. “We commend Kohl’s and the rest of this year’s honorees for their commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve.”
To learn more about Kohl’s corporate responsibility initiatives and Code of Ethics, or to access Kohl’s 2019 CSR Report, visit http://corporate.kohls.com.
