23:11 | 13.12.2021
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Reminds Shareholders of Deadline to Exercise Rights in the Previously Announced Rights Offering
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX:KEI, OTCQB:KGEIF) would like to remind its shareholders of the upcoming deadlines and essential details of its previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) made to the holders of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) of record at the close of business (Pacific Time) on December 1, 2021.
The rights (“Rights”) will expire at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on December 29, 2021 (the “Expiry Time”), after which time unexercised Rights will be void and of no value.
Further, it is important to note that December 27 and 28 are public holidays in Canada, and the Rights agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will not receive any exercises of Rights on those days.
Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights will be entitled to subscribe pro rata for additional Common Shares in the Rights Offering, if available, as a result of unexercised Rights prior to the Expiry Time, subject to certain limitations set out in the Rights Offering Circular.
A rights offering notice (“Notice”) and Rights DRS advice statements (“Rights DRS”) were mailed to each registered shareholder of the Company resident in Canada and certain other eligible jurisdictions as at the record date. Registered shareholders who wish to exercise their Rights must forward the completed Rights DRS, together with the applicable funds, to the Rights agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., on or before the Expiry Time. Eligible shareholders who own their Common Shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions from their intermediary.
Further details of the Rights Offering are contained in the Notice of Rights Offering and Rights Offering Circular, which were filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and are available at the Company’s website at www.kolibrienergy.com from your dealer representative or by contacting Gary Johnson by telephone at 805-484-3613, by email at gjohnson@kolibrienergy.com or at 3623 Old Conejo Road, Suite 207, Newbury Park, California 91320. The Company is also registering the offer and sale of the shares issuable on exercise of the Rights on a Form F-7 registration statement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Shareholders in the United States should also review the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-7 which was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and can be found at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting Gary Johnson by telephone at 805-484-3613, by email at gjohnson@kolibrienergy.com or at 3623 Old Conejo Road, Suite 207, Newbury Park, California 91320.
The Rights Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. No offer, solicitation or sale of these securities shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
