20:40 | 16.12.2021

Kontrol Technologies Receives BioCloud Order from Global Technology Company

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”), a leader in smart building technology, is shipping BioCloud units to a global technology company (the “Customer”), which operates in the field of technology testing and validation with approximate annual revenues of $7 billion. Following the completion of an NDA and technology review in Q3 2021, BioCloud has been selected by the Customer for various applications. “This is another opportunity which demonstrates our ability to attract global organizations to the BioCloud technology platform,” said Paul Ghezzi. “In a short period of time, we have attracted multiple organizations that operate with a global footprint and represent scaling potential for the BioCloud technology across a variety of applications.”

Application Collaboration

Kontrol will work closely with its new Customer to determine which applications are best suited for deployment and will provide further updates on the new Customer in the near future. For industry competitive purposes the Customer name will not be disclosed.

Enters into NDA with USA-Based Company for Technology Sharing

Kontrol recently entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement with a USA based Covid testing and technology company, which is publicly traded on the NASDAQ market, to assess the value of the BioCloud technology in support of on-site rapid testing locations in various municipal applications.

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

Kontrol BioCloud (“BioCloud”) is an operating subsidiary of Canadian public company Kontrol Technologies. The BioCloud technology is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses and pathogens. BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. BioCloud has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality continuously. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and a silent notification system is created. BioCloud can be applied to any space where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring. Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that those technologies will not prove as effective as expected; those customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company’s product and service offering as expected; and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006053/en/