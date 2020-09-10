15:00 | 10.09.2020

KORE Aids Georgia Tech CDAIT in IoT Education, Research

KORE, the independent global IoT leader, announces its partnership with Georgia Institute of Technology to advance interdisciplinary research and education in the Internet of Things. Georgia Tech’s Center for the Development and Application of Internet-of-Things Technologies (CDAIT) was created to bring IoT experts together with Georgia Tech researchers and faculty to expand the capability of IoT potential. CDAIT aims to stimulate creativity, productivity gains, and revenue generation in IoT, something KORE keeps at the center of its value proposition. As a member, KORE will provide its expertise to guide discussions and research on successful IoT development and deployment across industry sectors. With two decades of experience, KORE is the trusted advisor in simplifying the complexity of IoT, and helping customers successfully deploy, manage, and scale their IoT applications and use cases. Additionally, the company recently announced the development of an annual, needs-based scholarship program which will be available to African American Georgia Tech students in connection with Georgia Tech’s RISE (Retaining Inspirational Scholars in Technology and Engineering) Program. “KORE is pleased to join Georgia Tech in advancing IoT,” said KORE CEO Romil Bahl. “Every day, we are delivering on the promise of IoT, by helping our customers with a portfolio of Connectivity, Solutions & Analytics services. We are excited to help Georgia Tech researchers and faculty understand the full and long-term potential of IoT as a key enabler of Digital Transformation.” Added Bahl, “In keeping with our overall diversity mission, we are also delighted to sponsor a scholarship program on campus, and future internships as well, to help lead from the front in the Black Lives Matter movement.” Other members of CDAIT include Boehringer, Cisco, The Coca-Cola Company, Comcast, Eaton, Intel, Landis & Ghyr, Michelin, and Verizon. “It is with great pleasure that we welcome KORE to CDAIT as an industry partner. Collaboration with IoT leaders who can significantly advance thought leadership, research, and applications in the space is a key focus of CDAIT. KORE is that kind of leader,” said Jeff Evans, CDAIT Chairman of the Board. “In addition, their membership is timely since CDAIT moved this summer to the Center for Advanced Communications Policy (CACP) within the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts at Georgia Tech. Leveraging this new home, CDAIT will be able to deepen its activities on IoT policy and social perspectives. As a globally recognized pioneer in IoT development and deployment – and with a keen emphasis on active civic involvement – KORE exemplifies the type of contributor perfectly suited to this new mold. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to innovative and industry-impacting undertakings with KORE.”

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. KORE empowers organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. KORE has a deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility to accelerate and materially impact customers’ business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

About Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology is a top-ranked public college and one of the leading research universities in the United States. The university provides technologically focused education to more than 35,000 undergraduate and graduate students in fields ranging from engineering, computing, and sciences, to business, design, and liberal arts.

