8:00 | 22.02.2021
Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos”) (NYSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss(1) of $49 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Revenues – $274 million, or $41.84 per boe
Production expense – $104 million, or $15.85 per boe
General and administrative expenses – $15 million, $9 million cash expense and $6 million non-cash
Capital expenditures:
$46 million Base Business capital expenditures
$75 million Mauritania and Senegal, primarily accrued non-cash capital expenditures
Net cash provided by operating activities – $175 million; free cash flow1 – $99 million
At quarter end, the Company was in a net overlift position of approximately 0.2 million barrels of oil.
Commenting on the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 performance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: “Kosmos delivered on its key strategic priorities in 2020, despite the challenges faced by the sector during the year. With focus on safe and reliable operations across the portfolio, we delivered robust production performance. In Mauritania and Senegal, Phase 1 of the Tortue project maintained momentum and finished the year around 50% complete with a financing path established. We monetized a portfolio of exploration assets in 2020 to focus activity on fast payback, high-return opportunities in proven basins we know well. We also took quick, decisive steps to protect the balance sheet and reduce costs.
Importantly, Kosmos reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability during the year by publishing its first Climate Risk & Resilience Report, setting a goal to be carbon neutral for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 or sooner, and by publishing the latest edition of our annual Sustainability Report, which reports transparently on our strong environmental, social, and governance credentials.
Operational momentum is building in 2021, with a significant uptick in forecast activity across the portfolio. We expect the nine planned infill wells in the base business to provide near-term production growth and the ramp up in activity at Phase 1 of Tortue to reach 80% completion by year-end. In addition, we plan to selectively invest in the best ILX projects across our diverse portfolio, as evidenced by the early success we had with the Winterfell discovery well last month.
With the strategic actions we took in 2020, we enter 2021 with a lower cost base, a solid balance sheet, healthy liquidity and the operational momentum to deliver value to our shareholders from a portfolio of assets that are low cost and lower carbon.”
Kosmos exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with approximately $2.0 billion of net debt and available liquidity of around $570 million.
The base business net capital expenditure for 2020 was approximately $147 million, in-line with company guidance.
Gross production rates at Jubilee averaged approximately 75,500 bopd during the quarter with FPSO uptime of around 95%. TEN production averaged approximately 43,200 bopd gross for the fourth quarter with FPSO uptime of 98%.
In early 2021, the Catenary Anchor Leg Mooring (CALM) buoy was commissioned with the first offloading taking place in February. The CALM buoy will replace the need for shuttle tankers and is expected to reduce operating expenses going forward. Infill drilling is also expected to resume in the second quarter with drilling planned for three wells on Jubilee and one on TEN in 2021. The partnership entered into a rig contract of up to four years for the Maersk Venturer, which is expected to arrive on location in the second quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Company commenced the Kodiak-2 completion, which is expected to begin production in March. Also during the quarter, drilling operations began on the Winterfell infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) well (Kosmos working interest 17.5%). In January 2021, the Company announced an oil discovery at Winterfell, which encountered approximately 26 meters (85 feet) of net oil pay in two intervals. Kosmos is now working with partners on an appraisal plan and development options. The discovery is located within tie back distance to several existing and planned host facilities. The Company plans to drill a second ILX well at Zora in the second half of the year.
After the encouraging results from the Tornado-4 water injection well in 2020, another infill well at Tornado is planned by the Operator in the middle of this year.
In 2021, partners have commenced the second phase of the planned electrical submersible pump program as well an infrastructure enhancement campaign to increase operational uptime across the assets. Our first infill drilling campaign is expected to start in the second quarter with three wells planned.
To fund its current interest, Kosmos has established a financing path to first gas including the sale of the Company’s interest in the FPSO, the re-financing of the National Oil Company loans and a direct investment in Kosmos’ Mauritania and Senegal position. Good progress has been made with the FPSO sale with Kosmos and BP signing a Memorandum of Understanding this month outlining the key terms of the transaction. Closing is now targeted within the second quarter of 2021. The sale of the FPSO is expected to reduce Kosmos’ cash requirements to first gas by approximately $320 million as previously communicated.
The strong progress with Phase 1 is enabling the advancement of Phase 2 towards final investment decision, which is targeted for the end of 2022. Kosmos continues to collaborate with operator BP and the National Oil Companies of Mauritania and Senegal on a more capital efficient project, which leverages the infrastructure built in Phase 1 to reduce costs and enhance the returns of future phases. With lower capital requirements from an optimized scheme, Kosmos expects to fund its interest in Phase 2 largely from Phase 1 cash flows.
In Mauritania and Senegal, total 2021 capital expenditure for Kosmos’ working interest is expected to be around $350 million and is expected to be funded primarily from proceeds of the previously mentioned FPSO sale ($250 million in 2021) and National Oil Company loan financing ($100 million).
During the fourth quarter Kosmos also published its annual Sustainability Report (previously known as the Corporate Responsibility Report) which reports on the company’s ESG performance and illustrates our commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including our leading position on transparency and in-country social investment innovation, and operating in accordance with our Business Principles.
(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure
(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos’ working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos’ working interest and net of royalty.
Oil and gas revenue
$
274,153
$
449,657
$
804,033
$
1,499,416
Gain on sale of assets
92,163
10,528
92,163
10,528
Other income, net
—
30
2
(35
)
Total revenues and other income
366,316
460,215
896,198
1,509,909
Oil and gas production
103,850
136,297
338,477
402,613
Facilities insurance modifications, net
2,606
(19,080
)
13,161
(24,254
)
Exploration expenses
10,323
97,933
84,616
180,955
General and administrative
14,776
21,307
72,142
110,010
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
159,472
147,675
485,862
563,861
Impairment of long-lived assets
3,139
—
153,959
—
Interest and other financing costs, net
26,617
29,509
109,794
155,074
Derivatives, net
51,956
36,001
17,180
71,885
Other expenses, net
9,840
12,850
37,802
24,648
Total costs and expenses
382,579
462,492
1,312,993
1,484,792
Income (loss) before income taxes
(16,263
)
(2,277
)
(416,795
)
25,117
Income tax expense (benefit)
(24,219
)
33,496
(5,209
)
80,894
Net income (loss)
$
7,956
$
(35,773
)
$
(411,586
)
$
(55,777
)
Basic
$
0.02
$
(0.09
)
$
(1.02
)
$
(0.14
)
Diluted
$
0.02
$
(0.09
)
$
(1.02
)
$
(0.14
)
Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:
Basic
405,455
401,516
405,212
401,368
Diluted
406,388
401,516
405,212
401,368
Dividends declared per common share
$
—
$
0.0452
$
0.0452
$
0.1808
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
149,027
$
224,502
Receivables, net
78,813
174,293
Other current assets
172,451
167,762
Total current assets
400,291
566,557
Property and equipment, net
3,320,913
3,642,332
Other non-current assets
146,389
108,343
$
3,867,593
$
4,317,232
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
221,430
$
149,483
Accrued liabilities
203,260
380,704
Current maturities of long-term debt
7,500
—
Other current liabilities
28,009
8,914
Total current liabilities
460,199
539,101
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
2,103,931
2,008,063
Deferred tax liabilities
573,619
653,221
Other non-current liabilities
289,690
275,145
Total long-term liabilities
2,967,240
2,936,429
Total stockholders’ equity
440,154
841,702
$
3,867,593
$
4,317,232
Net income (loss)
$
7,956
$
(35,773
)
$
(411,586
)
$
(55,777
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization (including deferred financing costs)
162,089
149,958
495,209
573,118
Deferred income taxes
(46,302
)
(20,530
)
(42,587
)
(90,370
)
Unsuccessful well costs and leasehold impairments
(1,181
)
80,452
23,157
87,813
Impairment of long-lived assets
3,139
—
153,959
—
Change in fair value of derivatives
54,956
33,433
22,800
67,436
Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1)
(27,848
)
(6,757
)
(10,944
)
(31,458
)
Equity-based compensation
6,314
4,988
32,706
32,370
Gain on sale of assets
(92,163
)
(10,528
)
(92,163
)
(10,528
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
9
—
2,902
24,794
Other
9,249
(531
)
15,922
9,069
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Net changes in working capital
99,270
33,162
6,770
21,683
Net cash provided by operating activities
175,488
227,874
196,145
628,150
Oil and gas assets
(162,066
)
(99,575
)
(377,491
)
(340,217
)
Other property
(264
)
(3,505
)
(2,102
)
(11,796
)
Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
—
Proceeds on sale of assets
97,405
15,000
99,118
15,000
Notes receivable from partners
(11,538
)
(7,353
)
(65,112
)
(26,918
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(76,463
)
(95,433
)
(345,587
)
(363,931
)
Borrowings on long-term debt
—
—
300,000
175,000
Payments on long-term debt
(250,000
)
(100,000
)
(250,000
)
(425,000
)
Advances under production prepayment agreement
—
—
50,000
—
Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes
—
—
—
641,875
Redemption of senior secured notes
—
—
—
(535,338
)
Purchase of treasury stock / tax withholdings
—
—
(4,947
)
(1,983
)
Dividends
(97
)
(18,152
)
(19,271
)
(72,599
)
Deferred financing costs
(1,352
)
(1
)
(5,922
)
(2,444
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(251,449
)
(118,153
)
69,860
(220,489
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(152,424
)
14,288
(79,582
)
43,730
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
302,188
215,058
229,346
185,616
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
149,764
$
229,346
$
149,764
$
229,346
7,956
$
(35,773
)
$
(411,586
)
$
(55,777
)
Exploration expenses
97,933
84,616
180,955
Facilities insurance modifications, net
(19,080
)
13,161
(24,254
)
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
147,675
485,862
563,861
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
153,959
—
Equity-based compensation
4,988
32,706
32,370
Derivatives, net
36,001
17,180
71,885
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
)
(9,324
)
(2,715
)
(36,341
)
Restructuring and other
17,182
29,167
27,350
Other, net
2,486
10,215
4,149
Gain on sale of assets
)
(10,528
)
(92,163
)
(10,528
)
Interest and other financing costs, net
29,509
109,794
155,074
Income tax expense (benefit)
)
33,496
(5,209
)
80,894
EBITDAX
141,426
$
294,565
$
424,987
$
989,638
7,956
$
(35,773
)
$
(411,586
)
$
(55,777
)
Derivatives, net
36,001
17,180
71,885
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
)
(9,324
)
(2,715
)
(36,341
)
Gain on sale of assets
)
(10,528
)
(92,163
)
(10,528
)
Facilities insurance modifications, net
(19,080
)
13,161
(24,254
)
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
153,959
—
Restructuring and other
17,182
29,167
27,350
Other, net
2,486
10,215
4,149
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
2,902
24,794
Total selected items before tax
)
16,737
131,706
57,055
Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments(1)
)
(17,593
)
(6,288
)
(22,573
)
Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes
—
26,001
—
Adjusted net loss
(49,128
)
$
(36,629
)
$
(260,167
)
$
(21,295
)
Net income (loss) per diluted share
0.02
$
(0.09
)
$
(1.02
)
$
(0.14
)
Derivatives, net
0.09
0.04
0.18
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
)
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
(0.09
)
Gain on sale of assets
)
(0.03
)
(0.23
)
(0.03
)
Facilities insurance modifications, net
(0.05
)
0.03
(0.06
)
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
0.38
—
Restructuring and other
0.04
0.08
0.07
Other, net
0.01
0.03
0.01
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
0.01
0.06
Total selected items before tax
)
0.04
0.33
0.14
Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments(1)
)
(0.04
)
(0.01
)
(0.05
)
Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes
—
0.06
—
Adjusted net loss per diluted share
(0.12
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.64
)
$
(0.05
)
Weighted average number of diluted shares
401,516
405,212
401,368
Net cash provided by operating activities
175,488
$
227,874
$
196,145
$
628,150
Net cash used in investing activities
)
(95,433
)
(345,587
)
(363,931
)
99,025
$
132,441
$
(149,442
)
$
264,219
Oil (MMBbl)
7.092
20.531
23.331
Gas (MMcf)
1.671
5.867
6.323
NGL (MMBbl)
0.154
0.602
0.548
Total (MMBoe)
7.525
22.111
24.933
Total (Boepd)
81.788
60.412
68.309
Oil sales
268,777
$
444,019
$
786,159
$
1,475,706
Gas sales
3,823
11,706
15,599
NGL sales
1,815
6,168
8,111
Total sales
449,657
804,033
1,499,416
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
)
(9,324
)
(2,715
)
(36,341
)
Realized revenue
248,627
$
440,333
$
801,318
$
1,463,075
103,850
$
136,297
$
338,477
$
402,613
Oil sales per Bbl
43.56
$
62.61
$
38.29
$
63.25
Gas sales per Mcf
2.29
2.00
2.47
NGL sales per Bbl
11.79
10.25
14.80
Total sales per Boe
59.76
36.36
60.14
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per oil Bbl(1)
)
(1.31
)
(0.13
)
(1.56
)
Realized revenue per Boe
58.52
36.24
58.68
15.85
$
18.12
$
15.31
$
16.15
Swaps with sold puts
Dated Brent
6,000
$
53.96
$
42.92
$
—
Swaps with sold puts
NYMEX WTI
1,000
47.50
37.50
—
Three-way collars
Dated Brent
4,000
40.63
33.13
52.60
Three-way collars
NYMEX WTI
1,000
45.00
37.50
55.00
Three-way collars
Dated Brent
1,500
50.00
40.00
70.00
(2)
Production(1,2)
Opex
DD&A
G&A(3)
Exploration Expense(4)
Net Interest
Tax
Base Business Capex(5)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
