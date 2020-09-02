23:00 | 02.09.2020

Kosmos Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today that Andrew G. Inglis, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 9, 2020, at 8:25 a.m. EDT. The presentation materials and a live webcast of the event will be available on the investors page of Kosmos’ website at investors.kosmosenergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins and frontier basins. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005242/en/