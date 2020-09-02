|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 02.09.2020
Kosmos Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today that Andrew G. Inglis, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 9, 2020, at 8:25 a.m. EDT. The presentation materials and a live webcast of the event will be available on the investors page of Kosmos’ website at investors.kosmosenergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the event.
