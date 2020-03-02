|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:04 | 03.03.2020
KPS Global: Industry Leader Converts All Plants to Sustainable HFO Solutions
KPS Global, the largest manufacturer of cam-lock insulated panels in North America, converts its five, strategically located facilities from a hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) to a hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) urethane blowing agent. KPS Global is the first panel manufacturer able to supply environmentally friendly HFO products to customers throughout North America.
HFO refrigerants and blowing agents are a more environmentally friendly alternative because they have zero ozone depletion potential and low global warming potential. By contrast, HFCs are man-made chemicals that are primarily used in air conditioning, refrigeration and foam insulation, and are powerful greenhouse gases that can be thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide in contributing to climate change.
“As the industry leader, we feel a responsibility to bring innovative, sustainability solutions to our customers,” states Mike Eakins, CEO at KPS Global. “While HFO has previously been unavailable to customers at a reasonable price, as industry leaders, we are able to offer it to our customers at price parity. This is a win-win for the environment as well as for our customers and we are excited to now offer this sustainable solution to all our customers.”
KPS Global is focused on innovating best-in-class products that are better for the environment. FUSIONFRAME®, a patented new frame system recently took home three prestigious awards (RAC Cooling Industry Awards and a SEAL Business Sustainability Award). These awards recognize companies for their environmental achievements and commitment to innovation and sustainability practices.
Couple the industry leading HFO conversion at price parity with KPS Global’s disruptive product innovations focusing on sustainability, KPSG is the clear choice.
This is an important time in our industry for everyone from small mom and pops to regional players and large, national chains. We want to work with our customers to help them understand the carbon footprint and energy savings that can be achieved by adopting KPS Global products like FUSIONFRAME. By doing so, our customers are choosing to support best-in-class sustainable products.
KPSG is dedicated to sustainable, innovative solutions that advance the industry. For more information, please contact sales@kpsglobal.com.
About KPS Global
