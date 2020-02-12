0:17 | 13.02.2020

KPS Global® Receives 2019 SEAL Business Sustainability Award

KPS Global®, an industry-leading manufacturer of insulated panel systems, is honored to announce that it has been named a winner of a 2019 SEAL Business Sustainability Award, which celebrates leadership, transparency and commitment to sustainable business practices. KPS Global’s award-winning submission was the introduction of FUSIONFRAME®, an insulated polyurethane walk-in cooler and freezer panel frame alternative to traditional wood frames that provides four times the thermal performance, and comparable structural integrity. Specifically, KPS Global and its FUSIONFRAME® system will receive the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award, which is being presented to a total of 41 companies worldwide for their specific environmental and sustainability initiatives in 2019. Other winners in this category include adidas, Coca-Cola Turkey and the Disneyland Resort. “We are thrilled to receive this SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiative category for our FUSIONFRAME® system. It is significant because a reduced carbon footprint and other environmental considerations should be top-of-mind when installing valuable new cooler or freezer equipment that will be relied upon to perform sustainably for a number of years,” said Mike Eakins, CEO of KPS Global. “This award confirms our commitment to innovate environmentally sensitive and sustainable products in our industry while simultaneously rewarding our team’s hard work.” The FUSIONFRAME® panel frame system offers four times the R-value when compared to traditional wood-frame systems. This allows it to stand apart from other attempts to improve the energy-saving and life-cycle benefits of walk-in coolers and freezers by limiting heat gain, condensation development and panel-joint icing, while also preserving structural strength. As these benefits trickle down the energy stream, the system ultimately reduces greenhouse gas emissions and water usage. For more information on FUSIONFRAME®, please visit kpsglobal.com.

SEAL, which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership, is an awards-driven environmental-advocacy organization that believes that environmental progress requires true leadership and that sustainability leaders deserve recognition for their accomplishments in this area.

