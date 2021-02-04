18:30 | 04.02.2021

Kris Ohleth Named Executive Director of the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind

Kris Ohleth, a 15-year veteran in offshore wind, has been named Executive Director of the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind (SIOW), a leading policy group providing expertise, analysis, information sharing, and strategic partnership support for key offshore wind stakeholders. Ohleth was Senior Manager of Stakeholder Engagement at Ørsted. “This is a pivotal time for U.S. offshore wind, and I am delighted Kris is taking the helm at SIOW,” said Stephanie McClellan, SIOW founder and a leading offshore wind expert. “The offshore wind farms that are in the development queue will create thousands of good clean energy jobs and are critical to states achieving their climate goals. This is the moment to propel the industry forward and Kris’s background makes her extremely well-positioned to lead SIOW during this important phase.” Ohleth will draw on the accumulation of her long history in the sector, which includes senior positions with environmental organizations and offshore wind energy companies. “Offshore wind provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help solve societal issues such as threats from climate change and a slowed economy,” Ohleth said. “I look forward to my new role at SIOW to support the responsible advancement of offshore wind.” “SIOW does a great job of highlighting the economic and environmental benefits of our industry,” said David Hardy, CEO Ørsted Offshore North America. “While we will miss Kris on our team, we know that SIOW is gaining an incredibly talented and driven offshore wind expert who is motivated by the launch of this new American industry.” “The National Wildlife Federation works with a broad and growing alliance of partners across sectors to accelerate the responsible development of offshore wind energy in a manner that protects and benefits both people and wildlife,” said Collin O’Mara, President/CEO, National Wildlife Federation. “Considering her multi-disciplinary background, we are delighted that Kris will be taking the lead at SIOW and look forward to working with her on key strategic issues essential for the success of critical climate solution at this pivotal moment in America’s offshore wind story.”

About the SIOW

Based at the University of Delaware, SIOW has been as a clearinghouse for offshore wind policy and research—taking a cross-sector approach and convening policy makers, industry, NGOs, and other offshore wind stakeholders to better coordinate strategy, policy, and industry developments.

