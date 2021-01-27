15:01 | 27.01.2021

Kristin Groos Richmond and Susan Gonzalez Join Generate Board of Directors

Generate, one of the leading global operators of diversified sustainable infrastructure, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors – experienced sustainability and energy executives Kristin Groos Richmond and Susan Gonzalez.

Susan Gonzalez (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am pleased to welcome Kristin and Susan to our board. Together they bring extensive experience in leading and advising transformational companies in sustainability, infrastructure and finance,” said Scott Jacobs, chief executive officer and co-founder of Generate. “Generate is entering a new phase of growth as we scale up our efforts to combat the existential threat of climate change and rebuild the world with sustainable infrastructure. Their contributions and guidance will help us grow into a more global and diversified company and continue on our mission to prove sustainability wins.” Kristin Richmond is co-founder and chief executive officer of Revolution Foods, a leading provider of prepared meals and wellness for students, families and communities across the United States. Prior to founding Revolution Foods, Richmond co-founded the Kenya Community Center for Learning and worked in investment banking. She holds a B.S. from Boston College and an M.B.A. from U.C. Berkeley. She is a Pahara-Aspen Fellow and a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum. Susan Gonzalez brings decades of experience in leading transformative energy companies. From 1998 to 2018, Susan was General Counsel, Managing Board member and Secretary of InterGen N.V., a global independent power producer. Prior to InterGen, she served as counsel for Stratus Computer, Major Australia Timber, and United Technologies Corp. She holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan, and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School. The new board appointments are effective January 2021. “Generate has an opportunity to create a massive impact in infrastructure and clean energy,” Richmond said. “I am honored to join Generate’s board and am looking forward to working with the leadership team and my fellow board members to continue expanding the company’s reach and growth in sustainable energy and ESG.” “I’m thrilled to be joining Generate’s board at a time when sustainable infrastructure growth is critically important,” said Gonzalez. “Generate is truly a company driving systemic change and I look forward to helping the company achieve its vision.” Over the last six years, Generate has built more than 2,000 sustainable infrastructure assets across the energy, waste, water and transport markets, establishing market leadership in areas including battery storage; community, commercial and industrial solar; energy efficiency; electric vehicles; fuel cells; wastewater treatment; distributed desalination; and organic waste management. “We are delighted to welcome Kristin and Susan to Generate’s board of directors,” said Richard Kauffman, chair of the board of Generate, chairman of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and former New York State energy czar. “Their deep expertise in operations, regulatory affairs, energy and sustainability are an excellent fit for our board and will support Generate through its next phase growth as we see unprecedented demand for sustainable infrastructure.” About Generate Generate Capital, Inc. is a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure revolution. Generate builds, owns, operates and finances solutions for clean energy, water, waste and transportation. Founded in 2014, Generate partners with over 35 technology and project developers and owns and operates more than 2,000 assets globally. Generate is the one-stop shop offering pioneers of the infrastructure revolution tailored funding and support needed to get projects built. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service™ model delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable resources to over 1,000 customers, companies, communities, school districts and universities. Together, we are rebuilding the world. For more information, please visit www.generatecapital.com.

