16:30 | 09.06.2020



Kūpono Solar Project Community Meeting Scheduled



Bright Canyon Energy has been selected by Hawaiian Electric Company to bring more clean, renewable energy to Oʻahu’s grid.

The proposed project, Kūpono Solar, will bring 42 megawatts of energy with a four-hour battery energy storage system, enough to power 10,000 homes on Oʻahu.

This project is proposed for construction on under-utilized land owned by the Navy on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The public is invited to join us for a virtual community meeting to learn more about the project and offer public comments.

Date:

July 9, 2020

Time:

5:30 – 6:30 PM

Location:

Register on our website, kuponosolar.com

Purpose:

Share information about this utility-grid solar renewable energy project proposed to be developed within Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam West Loch and to solicit public comments to be filed with the Public Utilities Commission.

Contact:

For more information, call (602) 321-3738 or visit kuponosolar.com.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005214/en/