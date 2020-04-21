|
0:10 | 22.04.2020
L3Harris Technologies to Announce First Quarter Results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter calendar year 2020 financial results.
The dial-in numbers for the teleconference will be posted prior to the call date on the company’s website at https://www.l3harris.com/investors. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants will be directed to an operator. Attendees are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at https://www.l3harris.com/investors. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on May 5.
