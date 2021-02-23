7:00 | 23.02.2021

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes Supports the Launch of InnoTechLab in Cameroon to Transform Local Innovation and Education

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes, a foundation dedicated to transforming the future of education and research with the learning and discovery capabilities of 3D technology and virtual universes, today announced it supported the nonprofit Digital Transformation Alliance on the creation and launch of InnoTechLab, the first high-tech innovation center for technology, industrialization and education in Cameroon. The aim of InnoTechLab is to instill an inclusive and sustainable transformation of African society based on an industrial, technological and digital revolution. This can be achieved by fostering greater access to, understanding of, and experimentation with 3D digital technologies among young students, teachers, researchers, and their ecosystem.

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes supported DTA in defining and implementing the project. In addition to a grant, this support includes skilled volunteers from Dassault Systèmes who are sharing their expertise in 3D digital technologies with teachers who will train a new generation of African engineers to meet local industrial workforce needs. “The commitment of La Fondation Dassault Systèmes goes beyond grants. We are actively involved in transforming education and industry in Africa,” said Thibault de Tersant, President, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes. “Volunteers from the Dassault Systèmes community are eager to share their passion for 3D virtual universe technology as part of a collective effort to shape a new era of innovation, education and entrepreneurship.” Investors and innovators are focused on connected health, urban planning, mobility, and smart farming because of their potential to usher in an industrial revolution in Africa. However, to make this revolution a reality, the continent lacks access to 3D technologies for experimentation, as well as educators trained in these technologies that can prepare Africa’s future workforce with the skills it will need. Through four hubs, InnoTechLab will focus on training, development, incubation and acceleration of digital know-how and engineering to build problem-solving skills and jobs, develop new technologies and applications, and create a collective intelligence value chain and center of excellence in areas aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Since its launch in October 2020, InnoTechLab has held seminars on innovative learning tools for 60 teachers from the African Institute of Informatics and the Protestant University of Central Africa, and hosted the digital farming challenge during the “Digital Transformation Experience & Exhibition (DITREX) – Africa” event. In 2021, InnoTechLab plans to begin student training programs, extend its capacity, capabilities and partnerships with industrial and academic organizations, and incubate the two winning groups from the challenge. “One of the key objectives of the DTA is to help accelerate the introduction of key cutting edge technologies in Africa that will give us opportunities to implement developing concepts more quickly,” said Prof. Sama Mbang, founder, Digital Transformation Alliance. “InnoTechLab will enable us to adapt technologies to a local context, define and launch educational and training programs, and support local authorities on industrialization and training strategies in health, urbanization, energy and smart agriculture.” ###

About La Fondation Dassault Systèmes

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes provides grants, training and expertise about 3D virtual universe technologies to help schools, universities, research centers, museums and associations in Europe, the U.S. and India to push the limits of knowledge. Its mission is to inspire young people with a passion for engineering, science and digital technology to create a better and more collaborative society. As part of this mission, it actively contributes to inventing new ways of sharing know-how and transforming learning practices that make it possible to detect new talents and help them achieve their dreams. For more information: lafondation3ds.org

