0:00 | 06.08.2020

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Hazen Appointed As Independent Lab to Produce Battery-Quality Lithium Carbonate

Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has appointed Hazen Research Inc (Hazen), a Colorado-based independent assay laboratory, to produce larger samples of battery quality lithium carbonate for supply to potential off-takers and other interested parties. Lilac Solution’s lithium extraction pilot plant module has successfully processed Kachi brine with high recoveries to produce lithium chloride, which is suitable for processing into battery grade lithium carbonate using conventional carbonate processing methods. Lilac has previously produced 99.9% pure lithium carbonate from this lithium chloride using the conventional lithium carbonate process. Hazen Research is now tasked with producing larger lithium carbonate samples from the concentrated lithium chloride being produced from Lilac’s lithium extraction pilot plant module in California, using brines from Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project. An initial batch of the concentrated lithium chloride is now being couriered to Hazen, and as advised, the first battery quality lithium carbonate samples are expected to be produced in approximately 5 weeks from their labs. Lake’s Managing Director, Steve Promnitz said: “Hazen Research is well-regarded, established and independent provider of quality hydrometallurgy and their production of high-quality lithium carbonate within a reliable timeframe means we can confidently supply third party verified carbonate samples to interested parties. We continue to de-risk the new technology and will provide progress updates through to the first independent samples being reported.” About Lake Resources NL: Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector’s largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world’s lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant ‘rush’ by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers. The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC’s lithium operation and near Albemarle’s Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018). A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term. Contact:

Steve Promnitz

Managing Director

Lake Resources N.L.

T: +61-2-9188-7864

E: steve@lakeresources.com.au Source: Lake Resources NL Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.