0:00 | 20.10.2020



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Investor Briefing and Webinar



Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide investors with an opportunity to participate in an investor briefing via webinar as part of an update on the Company’s progress concerning the processing of samples and next steps towards the development of sustainable, high purity lithium.

Lake’s Managing Director, Steve Promnitz, will conduct a live webinar at the following time:

– Tuesday 20 October 2020 at 11am (Sydney time), 10am (Brisbane), 8am (Perth, Hong Kong);

– Monday 19 October 2020 at 8pm (New York time), 5pm (US Pacific time).

Written questions may be submitted prior to the webinar during registration, or via the webcast.

WEBINAR DETAILS:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/753SJ468

About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Source:

Lake Resources NL

