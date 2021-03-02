0:00 | 03.03.2021

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Joint Financial Advisors for Kachi Appointed

Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has appointed SD Capital Advisory Limited and GKB Ventures Limited as joint financial advisors to structure and arrange project finance, with a focus on Export Credit Agencies (“ECA’s”), for the development of the Company’s flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. This appointment represents a significant development milestone for the Company and the Kachi Project. SD Capital Advisory Limited is a London-based independent financial boutique which focuses on securing project finance for corporates and mining/resources companies in developed and frontier markets. The firm specialises in strategic business advisory, financial modelling and credit analysis. The team consists of experienced finance professionals with major multinational, banking and emerging markets experience that is complemented by geological and process engineering expertise. GKB Ventures Limited (GKB) is an independent consultancy helping clients to secure cross-border transactions and access international finance via ECAs. GKB has a track record of delivering knowledge and access to government supported schemes, including ECA financing, creating bespoke solutions which are scalable for the long term. GKB is currently appointed on over US$4 billion of structured ECA financings and has successfully closed numerous projects in the last five years. In 2017, Global Trade Review awarded one of its ECA transactions’ “GTR Best Deals of the Year”. In a joint statement, Mr David Buckle, Chairman of SD Capital Advisory Ltd and Mr Gabriel Buck, MD of GKB Ventures Ltd respectively said: “We are delighted to be appointed by Lake’s Board to assist them during this integral phase in the Kachi Project. Having interacted extensively with the Company over the last year, and after a thorough assessment of Kachi and its potential, we applaud the continued progress of Lake’s management.” They added: “We are attracted by the characteristics of the Kachi Project and Lake’s innovative use of disruptive direct extraction technology from California-based Lilac Solutions, resulting in a low environmental impact and impressive ESG outcomes. Ultimately, this leads to the production of a high purity lithium carbonate matching the sustainable goals of global auto manufacturers by offering responsibly sourced battery grade supply. Impressive ESG characteristics are indeed front and centre for financiers today, including Export Credit Agencies.” Lake’s Managing Director, Steve Promnitz commented: “Export credit offers a low cost and secure form of debt funding which will maximise value for hareholders and minimise risks to the Company. We look forward to engaging further with these parties.” About Lake Resources NL: Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost. This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers. Contact:

