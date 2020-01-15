0:00 | 16.01.2020

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Local Support for Kachi

Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) has received a vote of confidence from authorities in Argentina, with meetings with provincial governors and regulators reaffirming their support for lithium development and exploration, including Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Catamarca Province. The meetings, held with governors and regulators in Jujuy, Catamarca and in Buenos Aires, focused on the need to secure new forms of export income in each of the lithium provinces and under the direction of the new federal government. This included support for lithium development and exploration, while ensuring environmentally and socially responsible development in line with international best practice. This follows similar comments made in meetings prior to the recent elections. The recent talks included members of Lake’s local subsidiary, Morena del Valle S.A, a company established in Catamarca which employs primarily local people. Lake’s Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: “We are pleased with the continued support of regulators and government in the provinces in which we operate in Argentina and it clearly demonstrates their commitment to supporting more foreign investment in the sector when local concerns are recognised. As shareholders are aware, recent national elections in Argentina have resulted in a change of party and leadership and ongoing support from new members of government is always important. “Such support is vital as Lake moves towards the development of what is undoubtedly a very large new lithium project at Kachi based on a potentially ground-breaking direct extraction process, To view the full release, please visit:

About Lake Resources NL: Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers. The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018). A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.

Source: Lake Resources NL