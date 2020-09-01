0:00 | 02.09.2020

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Presenting at ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020

Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced today that Managing Director Steve Promnitz will present at the ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020 on Wednesday, 9 September at 10.45am AEST (Sydney), 8.45am (Hong Kong), 5.45pm Tuesday (Vancouver/ San Francisco). The conference focuses on showcasing emerging leaders in the small and mid-cap category. Lake recently announced the impending delivery of high purity, responsibly-sourced, battery-quality lithium carbonate from its technology partner Lilac Solutions’ pilot plant in California. Hazen Research Inc, an independent assay laboratory, is currently producing larger samples of battery-quality lithium carbonate from the first samples of lithium chloride successfully produced from the direct lithium extraction pilot plant, using brines from Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project. The samples show high lithium concentrations, as previously demonstrated at lab scale (refer ASX announcement, 9 January 2020). Lake has high confidence in the quality of the impending product, which is attracting interest from potential international off-takers amid a growing industry focus on sustainable sources of supply and EV makers’ need for battery-quality lithium. If attendees are not able to join the event on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at:

https://www2.asx.com.au/smid About Lake Resources NL: Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost. This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers. Contact:

