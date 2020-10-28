ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 29.10.2020
Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has now demonstrated at pilot scale a clean, sustainable, cost-competitive solution to delivering high purity lithium products using Lilac Solution’s direct lithium extraction (DLE) method with the lithium bearing salty water (brine) at Lake’s Kachi project.

Brine can be reinjected into the aquifer once the lithium has been removed, without adjusting its chemistry or adding reagents. Traditional evaporation ponds are not required. No mining is involved. This offers an responsibly sourced, sustainable solution for an industry at the forefront of the global clean energy revolution.

Lake’s ambition is to produce the cleanest battery quality lithium carbonate at scale for use in the accelerating battery and EV market.

To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JVSBS6F4

About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Contact:
Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
Lake Resources N.L.
T: +61-2-9188-7864
E: steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
T: +61-407-112-623
E: anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
T: +61-431-271-538
E: henry.jordan@sdir.com.au

Source:
Lake Resources NL

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:46 Uhr | 28.10.2020
US-Experte Fauci: Vor Januar wird ...

23:12 Uhr | 28.10.2020
WDH: Amgen mit Umsatz- und ...

23:02 Uhr | 28.10.2020
SPORT/Sancho und Haaland ...

22:46 Uhr | 28.10.2020
Kategorie-zwei-Hurrikan 'Zeta' ...

22:38 Uhr | 28.10.2020
INDEX-MONITOR: Cropenergies zieht ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer