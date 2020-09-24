|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:57 | 24.09.2020
Lamb Weston Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 4, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 6, 2020.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer