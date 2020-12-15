|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 15.12.2020
Lambda Research, Inc. Offers ISO/IEC 17025-Certified Slotting Test Method for Residual Stress Measurement
Lambda Research, Inc., part of Lambda Technologies Group, now offers an ISO/IEC 17025-certified mechanical slotting test method for residual stress measurement.
“Certification of our slotting method was vital to us before we offered it commercially,” said Doug Hornbach, CEO of Lambda Research. “ISO certification tells the customer that all of our instrumentation is calibrated and NIST traceable, so they have confidence in the accuracy and precision of our results.”
The slotting method is a mechanical technique for measuring residual stress incrementally and is often used for materials that cannot be tested by X-ray diffraction, such as coarse grain or amorphous materials. Its practicality and simplicity are useful in any industry or application to measure residual stress in a single direction.
Lambda Technologies Group, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, holds numerous U.S. and international patents related to residual stress measurement and surface treatments to apply designed residual compression.
