ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
11:02 | 04.01.2022
Latin America Power Rental Market Size, Growth Rate and Revenue Forecasts to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “2021 Power Rental Market: Latin America” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and the Rest of Latin America (Chile, Peru, Colombia, and the Caribbean). The scope of this research includes transactional rental and power projects.
The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel, natural gas/propane), output power (under 100 kw, 100.1-500 kw, 500.1-1000 kw, and over 1,000 kw), application (continuous, prime, standby, and peak shaving), end-user group (oil & gas, industrial, mining, construction, utility, events, and others) and rental provider.
Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the temporary power opportunity.
The Latin American Power Rental Market is mature and competitive with the presence of regional and national market participants trying to get a strong foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience moderate growth during the next seven years driven by economic growth, an increase in infrastructure, demand from events, and the continuing shift from ownership to rental.
This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Latin American Power Rental Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2020.
The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the Latin American Power Rental Market by country (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and the Rest of Latin America). The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.
Growth Drivers & Restraints
Market Data
Quotes by Key Industry Participants
Market Share Analysis
Market Trends
b. Major Data Points
c. Revenues
d. Main countries
e. Major trends
f. Market drivers
g. Market restraints
h. Main market participants
b. Hybrid Solutions
c. Paralleling
d. Natural gas generators
e. Telematics
b. Market share by segment
c. Market share by end user
d. Market share by fuel
e. Market share by output
f. Market share by application
b. Market share by company
c. Competitive factors
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company
b. Market share by end user
c. Market share by fuel
d. Market share by output
e. Market share by application
f. Market share by company
b. Chile
c. Peru
d. Caribbean region
Aggreko plc
APR Energy
Caterpillar Inc.
Distribuidora Megamak
MW Rental Power
S. de R.L. de C.V.
S.A. de C.V
SoEnergy Inc
Sullair Argentina S.A
Tecnogera
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rptjqo
