16:27 | 31.01.2020



LBC Tank Terminals Expands Rotterdam Terminal



LBC Tank Terminals has taken the final investment decision to expand the terminal at Rotterdam-Botlek with 70,000 m3 of additional capacity, bringing the total capacity of the terminal to 180,000 m3. This investment is part of a multiyear investment program to revamp and expand the Rotterdam site. The additional capacity is intended to serve the growing market for the storage and transshipment of chemicals in the Port of Rotterdam.

Part of the project will consist of the expansion of the newly built deep-sea jetty with two additional berthing positions. The jetty can handle vessels up to 75,000 DWT with a maximum draft of 14.5 meter.

The project is planned to be completed by Q3 of 2021.

LBC Tank Terminals

LBC Tank Terminals, with its headquarter in Belgium, is an independent operator of midstream and downstream bulk liquid storage facilities for chemicals, oils and refined petroleum products currently owning and operating seven terminals located in Houston, Freeport, Baton Rouge, Antwerp and Rotterdam with combined storage capacity of 2.5 million m³ serving over 100 customers including all major players.

Our goal is simple: we aim to provide our customers with the safest, most reliable and efficient tank storage and logistical solutions.

