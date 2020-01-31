|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:27 | 31.01.2020
LBC Tank Terminals Expands Rotterdam Terminal
LBC Tank Terminals has taken the final investment decision to expand the terminal at Rotterdam-Botlek with 70,000 m3 of additional capacity, bringing the total capacity of the terminal to 180,000 m3. This investment is part of a multiyear investment program to revamp and expand the Rotterdam site. The additional capacity is intended to serve the growing market for the storage and transshipment of chemicals in the Port of Rotterdam.
Part of the project will consist of the expansion of the newly built deep-sea jetty with two additional berthing positions. The jetty can handle vessels up to 75,000 DWT with a maximum draft of 14.5 meter.
The project is planned to be completed by Q3 of 2021.
More information is available at www.lbctt.com.
