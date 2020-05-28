17:37 | 28.05.2020

Leading CBD Brands and Products in the US: 2020 Pricing Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Top Brands & Pricing Report: US Market in Constant Change” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Using in-house data on the most prevalent brands in both the online and offline markets, the most prevalent brands on offer across the US market in Q4 2019 were identified. In total these covered 66 unique brands. Considering these brands to be representative of the market, they form the sample used to analyse the offerings and pricing of CBD products throughout the US. Where available from brand sources, product offerings were collected along with their RRPs. Where data was not available from brand sources, data from e-commerce websites was collected.

The following report addresses the changes to the product offering and brand landscape, focusing on:

Change in brand engagement with product categories Products added and discontinued New product and price reduction analysis Trend identification and analysis of change in product pricing The new pricing landscape Also included are benchmarking data by brand and product category which facilitates the identification of current market positioning trends and aids in pricing strategy development

Key Topics Covered 1. Executive summary2. Introduction3. Brands and Categories4. Product Analysis5. Pricing Analysis6. Products BenchmarkingCompanies Mentioned

Bio CBD+ CBDfx Endoca Just CBD Koi CBD Medterra Oleo For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvqisq

