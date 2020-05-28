|
17:37 | 28.05.2020
Leading CBD Brands and Products in the US: 2020 Pricing Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Top Brands & Pricing Report: US Market in Constant Change” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Using in-house data on the most prevalent brands in both the online and offline markets, the most prevalent brands on offer across the US market in Q4 2019 were identified. In total these covered 66 unique brands.
Considering these brands to be representative of the market, they form the sample used to analyse the offerings and pricing of CBD products throughout the US. Where available from brand sources, product offerings were collected along with their RRPs. Where data was not available from brand sources, data from e-commerce websites was collected.
Products added and discontinued
New product and price reduction analysis
Trend identification and analysis of change in product pricing
The new pricing landscape
Also included are benchmarking data by brand and product category which facilitates the identification of current market positioning trends and aids in pricing strategy development
CBDfx
Endoca
Just CBD
Koi CBD
Medterra
Oleo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvqisq
