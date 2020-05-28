ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:37 | 28.05.2020
Leading CBD Brands and Products in the US: 2020 Pricing Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Top Brands & Pricing Report: US Market in Constant Change” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Using in-house data on the most prevalent brands in both the online and offline markets, the most prevalent brands on offer across the US market in Q4 2019 were identified. In total these covered 66 unique brands.

Considering these brands to be representative of the market, they form the sample used to analyse the offerings and pricing of CBD products throughout the US. Where available from brand sources, product offerings were collected along with their RRPs. Where data was not available from brand sources, data from e-commerce websites was collected.
The following report addresses the changes to the product offering and brand landscape, focusing on:
Change in brand engagement with product categories

Products added and discontinued

New product and price reduction analysis

Trend identification and analysis of change in product pricing

The new pricing landscape

Also included are benchmarking data by brand and product category which facilitates the identification of current market positioning trends and aids in pricing strategy development
Key Topics Covered 1. Executive summary2. Introduction3. Brands and Categories4. Product Analysis5. Pricing Analysis6. Products BenchmarkingCompanies Mentioned
Bio CBD+

CBDfx

Endoca

Just CBD

Koi CBD

Medterra

Oleo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvqisq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005641/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

17:44 Uhr | 28.05.2020
RKI: Aktuell 1,5 Prozent der ...

17:43 Uhr | 28.05.2020
FDP fordert Überprüfung der ...

17:35 Uhr | 28.05.2020
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 11. ...

17:35 Uhr | 28.05.2020
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 29. Mai ...

17:30 Uhr | 28.05.2020
Hafenkonzern HHLA prüft ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer