22:44 | 21.01.2020

Leading Corporate and Renewable Energy Partner Joins Sheppard Mullin in Century City

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Elliot Hinds has joined the firm’s Century City office as a partner in the Corporate practice and as a member of the Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance team. Hinds has more than 24 years of experience in private practice with industry-leading law firms and was most recently a partner at Crowell Moring. He is the second partner to join Sheppard Mullin in Century City this month. “Continuing to expand our energy practice is a key focus for us,” said Sheppard Mullin Vice Chairman Jon Newby. “We’ve added more than 15 attorneys to our energy practice across the U.S. in the last few years. Having Elliot anchor our energy practice in Los Angeles will allow us to even better serve our clients in the renewable energy sector.” Commenting on the addition of Hinds, Tony Toranto, Leader of the firm’s Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance Team, said, “Elliot’s broad experience across the renewable energy sector offers significant synergies with our current team. Our energy clients need counsel who understand not only project development, but also M&A and project finance.” Hinds’ practice primarily focuses on the energy sector, with a heavy emphasis on renewable energy, electric power and energy storage, where he concentrates on project agreements, including Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), Engineering, Procurement and Construction agreements (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance agreements (O&M); mergers and acquisitions and project finance. He has worked on numerous projects, including those involving wind, geothermal, solar, biomass, natural gas, cogeneration and coal-fired electric power, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and bioethanol. Hinds also works with clients in a variety of other capital-intensive industries, including manufacturing and technology. He received his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. Hinds is currently chair of the board of directors of the Los Angeles Urban League and is a member of the board of directors of the Constitutional Rights Foundation. He has often been recognized as a leading lawyer in his field, including being listed among the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Most Influential Minority Lawyers in Los Angeles”; selected as one of the Top 25 Clean Tech Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal; named “Corporate Lawyer of the Year” by the Century City Bar Association; and recognized on the Lawyers of Color’s Second Annual Hot List for the Western Region of the United States.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service Global 100 firm with more than 900 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm’s clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121006096/en/