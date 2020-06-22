|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:10 | 23.06.2020
Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Synalloy Shareholders Vote on Management’s BLUE Proxy Card
Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) has changed its previous recommendation and is advising shareholders to vote on management’s BLUE proxy card for Synalloy’s five experienced director nominees, Craig Bram, Susan Gayner, Henry Guy, Jeff Kaczka and Amy Michtich during the upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Synalloy welcomes ISS’s recommendation to shareholders to vote FOR the majority of its independent and highly qualified nominees.
In its revised recommendation issued on June 22, 2020, ISS further indicated its belief that Privet Fund Management LLC and UPG Enterprises LLC (“Privet” and “UPG,” and together, the “Dissident Group”) have not made a strong case for a change in the majority of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) and instead should be granted proportional representation on the Board.
In its positive recommendation to shareholders to vote on management’s BLUE proxy card, ISS advised:
“Shareholders are now recommended to cast their votes on the management card to withhold from the three resigning directors and vote for the five remaining incumbent directors.”
In its updated report, ISS noted Synalloy’s disclosure in its Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 22, 2020 that incumbent directors Anthony A. Callander, James W. Terry and Murray H. Wright have submitted irrevocable resignations, effective at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting, and that the Company will cumulate all of its votes for its five remaining nominees. In an effort to achieve a mutually agreeable resolution and provide shareholders with significant additional representation, this compromise ensures the election of at least three nominees of Privet and UPG and fixes the size of the Board at eight directors, unless the reconstituted Board makes a determination to change it. As previously announced by Synalloy, the reconstituted Board will select a new Chairman following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Commenting on ISS’ positive recommendation, Synalloy issued the following statement:
“ISS’s recommendation reinforces our strong belief that Synalloy will be best served by a Board that features a majority of our highly-qualified incumbent directors, who have guided Synalloy to outperform its peers. Synalloy is additionally gratified by ISS’s continued support for our CEO, Craig Bram, and its recommendation that shareholders vote for stability and continued excellent performance, rather than a disruptive majority change in the Board.”
If shareholders vote their shares in accordance with ISS’s and Synalloy’s recommendation, they will support the appointment of a refreshed Board comprised of five incumbent directors and three new ones, chosen by Privet and UPG (the “Blue Card Compromise”).
Accordingly, Synalloy recommends all shareholders vote all of their shares on the Company’s BLUE proxy card to support the Blue Card Compromise.
DO NOT vote by responding to the email solicitations sent to you by the Dissident Group
Should you have any questions, please contact the Company’s proxy solicitor Morrow Sodali LLC:
Suite 1608
New York, NY 10022
Shareholders Call Toll Free: (800) 662-5200
E-mail: SYNL@morrowsodali.com
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer