14:00 | 22.09.2020

Leaf Raises $2M to Scale Unified Farm Data API

Leaf, food and agriculture’s data infrastructure company, today announced that it has raised a $2 million seed round led by Cultivan Sandbox Ventures with participation from SP Ventures and existing investor Radicle Growth to fuel the growth of the food and agriculture technology ecosystem Leaf powers. “Leaf is solving an emerging pain point that limits the scalability of digital agriculture technology solutions – the time, cost and complexity around the maintenance of data integrations,” said Christian Horn, Investor at Cultivian Sandbox Ventures. “In a short time the company has reached thousands of end users across a variety of applications and use cases. We are excited to partner with Leaf and support their growth.” Software developers use Leaf’s API to build and scale a wide range of products including farm management software, lending products, carbon removal marketplaces, outcome-based financing, land and input marketplaces, agronomic recommendations, food traceability applications, equipment maintenance forecasting, and more. The funding will be used to enhance Leaf’s products, grow their team, expand their integration network, and further engage international markets. “Food and agriculture technology can help solve some of the world’s most valuable health, economic, and environmental challenges but building with disconnected farm data has become an insurmountable barrier for both incumbents and startups,” said G. Bailey Stockdale, CEO and co-founder of Leaf. “We’ve built the infrastructure that helps everyone bring change to our food system and now hundreds of applications and services are being built with Leaf. We’re excited to work with our new partners to scale our operations and broaden access to the industry.” Leaf was founded in 2018 with a mission to lower the barriers to entry in food and agriculture technology by providing developer-friendly API infrastructure for farm data. Now, Leaf’s API network supports all major agriculture brands and powers many of the world’s leading FoodTech and AgTech products. Radicle Growth, which made its first investment in Leaf in 2019 when it won Radicle’s Global Pre-Seed Challenge, also participated in this round. “We’ve been working with the Leaf team since the beginning and it’s exciting to see how quickly they’ve been able to power new innovation,” said Kirk Haney, founder and managing partner of Radicle Growth. “The products being built on Leaf’s technology demonstrate that enabling the integration of all data sources is the key to driving adoption of digital tools. We’re excited to be a part of the journey.”

About Leaf Leaf is a data network that connects apps and services to farm data from equipment, sensor, and software platforms. Leaf’s API allows developers to easily validate grower consent, access high quality agriculture data, and scale their products. With Leaf, developers are building a food system that makes us healthier, increases farmers’ profits, benefits the environment, and is accessible to everyone. For more information, visit https://withleaf.io/.

