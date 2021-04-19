17:00 | 20.10.2021

Leafly Announces Contest to Celebrate Budtenders on International Budtender Day in Canada

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly”), one of the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplaces and resources, announced that today, October 20, 2021, it will commemorate the first-ever International Budtender Day, presented by leading Canadian cannabis product company HEXO Corp (“HEXO”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO). The new holiday is intended to celebrate and recognize the cannabis retail workers fundamental to one of North America’s fastest-growing industries: cannabis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005328/en/Today, Leafly and HEXO celebrate October 20th as the first-ever International Budtender Day with giveaways for budtenders across Canada. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To celebrate International Budtender Month, Leafly launched a budtenders-only giveaway in partnership with HEXO to win a scholarship or course offerings at Oaksterdam University, where students can enroll in courses like the Business of Cannabis, Horticulture, Budtending Certification Program, CBD & Hemp, and the Business of Cannabis Cultivation. Five hundred budtenders will also win a Leafly Budtender Exclusive Swag Pack. Today, October 20, 2021 is the last day for budtenders to enter Leafly’s International Budtender Day giveaway. Winners will be selected on October 21, 2021. A full list of contest giveaways include: $2,500 scholarship to Oaksterdam University, the first cannabis college and a leader in cannabis education and certification Nine budtender courses at Oaksterdam University 500 Leafly Budtender Exclusive Swag Packs “International Budtender Day is about more than the United States. From beloved BC bud to Jean Guy, Canada has forever been a tastemaker in cannabis, and there are Canadian budtenders coast to coast proud to work in one of the only national markets. Budtenders across North America deserve to be celebrated for being the essential workers they are, and we look forward to welcoming budtenders from all around the world to celebrate with us today and in the years to come,” said Laura Morarity, SVP of Marketing and Communications at Leafly. Budtenders across Canada are invited to sign up here for a chance to win contest prizes. In order to enter, budtenders will be asked to submit a short, unique reflection about how being a budtender has made a positive impact on their life. In addition to the contest, Leafly is launching a set of Instagram giphy stickers today for users to promote International Budtender Day across their own accounts. Follow along on all major social media platforms with the hashtag #Leafly1020.

ABOUT LEAFLY

Cannabis discovery marketplace Leafly aims to help more than 125 million people discover cannabis this year. Our powerful ecommerce tools help shoppers make informed purchase decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

About HEXO

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Namaste Original Stash, 48North, Trail Mix, Bake Sale, REUP and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint-venture with Molson Coors. With the completion of HEXO’s recent acquisitions of Redecan and 48North, HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit www.hexocorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005328/en/