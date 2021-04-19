|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:00 | 20.10.2021
Leafly Announces Contest to Celebrate Budtenders on International Budtender Day in Canada
Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly”), one of the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplaces and resources, announced that today, October 20, 2021, it will commemorate the first-ever International Budtender Day, presented by leading Canadian cannabis product company HEXO Corp (“HEXO”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO). The new holiday is intended to celebrate and recognize the cannabis retail workers fundamental to one of North America’s fastest-growing industries: cannabis.
A full list of contest giveaways include:
$2,500 scholarship to Oaksterdam University, the first cannabis college and a leader in cannabis education and certification
Nine budtender courses at Oaksterdam University
500 Leafly Budtender Exclusive Swag Packs
“International Budtender Day is about more than the United States. From beloved BC bud to Jean Guy, Canada has forever been a tastemaker in cannabis, and there are Canadian budtenders coast to coast proud to work in one of the only national markets. Budtenders across North America deserve to be celebrated for being the essential workers they are, and we look forward to welcoming budtenders from all around the world to celebrate with us today and in the years to come,” said Laura Morarity, SVP of Marketing and Communications at Leafly.
Budtenders across Canada are invited to sign up here for a chance to win contest prizes. In order to enter, budtenders will be asked to submit a short, unique reflection about how being a budtender has made a positive impact on their life. In addition to the contest, Leafly is launching a set of Instagram giphy stickers today for users to promote International Budtender Day across their own accounts. Follow along on all major social media platforms with the hashtag #Leafly1020.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer